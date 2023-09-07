Fiverr Launches Brand Campaign “Power of Humanity” Celebrating Human Ingenuity in Harmony with AI

New Fiverr campaign includes OOH ads featuring actual Fiverr AI freelancers and a hero ad that will run across digital and TV

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr, the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced its new brand campaign, “Power of Humanity.” As the world of work quickly evolves with the rise of AI technology, this campaign recognizes and celebrates the essential role humans (still) play. The new hero ad and OOH placements convey the message that while AI is a powerful tool, it still requires a human touch to make truly inspired work.



The “Power of Humanity” brand campaign includes a 60-second hero ad and OOH elements both developed by Fiverr’s in-house creative team. With the goal of taking a more optimistic approach to AI and highlighting its potential, Fiverr developed the creative to showcase that AI is not something to fear, but instead embraced and used to elevate work to the next level. This is also supported by recent research.

A survey of 500 businesses across the U.S. conducted by IPSOS for Fiverr found that 90% reported using or are planning to use freelancers to complete or complement projects conducted using Generative AI (59% versus 31%). This data shows businesses are mainly optimistic about AI, but still believe human talent should be integrated throughout the process.

“At Fiverr we are techno-optimists. As a global platform powered by human talent, we embrace what AI can do to ignite creativity, increase production, and streamline workflow. It’s been amazing to see how our community has welcomed AI, from businesses tapping skilled freelance talent to implement AI into their workflow and products, to freelance talent using this technology to be more efficient or pivoting their skills to meet the demands of businesses,” said Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. “Our new multi-channel campaign celebrates the possibilities this technology offers but also highlights the most essential element to success - human talent. It’s honoring this incredible tech evolution while celebrating where true inspiration comes from – people.”

The 60 second hero ad takes viewers into a distant future, where two “AI beings” (robots) converse about the amazing characteristics of humanity. With colorful footage, exciting sound design, and a montage of swift edits, the ad takes us on a journey through beautiful, chaotic, and emotional moments showcasing human life and ingenuity. The OOH ads will go live on September 11th throughout New York City (Penn Station, Midtown Tunnel, West Side Highway, and Port Authority) with the tagline, “AI took my job… to the next level,” featuring images of real Fiverr freelancers offering AI services, taken by local Fiverr freelance photographers. The OOH creative addresses people’s concerns about AI head on, while reassuring them, through real life examples, not to be fearful, because when humans are at the helm, AI can lead to incredible results in one’s career and work.

The “Power of Humanity” campaign follows several high profile initiatives Fiverr has implemented since January of this year, including an open letter in The New York Times penned by Fiverr’s CEO Micha Kaufman, new AI categories on Fiverr’s marketplace and the incredible growth in demand for AI services, and the release of a unique AI matching tool called “Fiverr Neo.” Additionally, the company launched a dedicated AI Content Hub to help freelancers and businesses navigate how to implement AI into their products, workflow and services. This includes the Explorers Hub , meant to help businesses less familiar with AI, and the Tech Hub which targets businesses more experienced with this technology.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 600 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Press Contact

Holly Steffy

press@fiverr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0efb57c-103f-4934-bf96-e7e23f233919