APTIM Recognized with 40 Awards by National Safety Council

The environmental solutions firm is a finalist for the Green Cross for Safety Innovation Award.

Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Safety Council (NSC) has recognized APTIM with 40 Workplace and Safe Driver Awards this year and named the environmental solutions firm a finalist for the Green Cross for Safety Innovation Award. As America’s leading nonprofit safety advocate, the NSC annually recognizes organizations that are helping make communities, workplaces, and roads in the U.S. safer. With a commitment to safety, APTIM empowers its workforce to be incident free by involving all teammates in identifying and managing risks, as well as by providing programs, training, and tools to enhance safety culture.

“At APTIM, the safety of our team, partners, and clients is paramount,” said APTIM Senior Vice President of Health, Safety, Environmental & Quality Jeff Thompson. “Just as we protect the environment through our mission of resilience and sustainability, we are responsible for protecting the health and wellbeing of ourselves and others. We are grateful to NSC for honoring our teammates’ outstanding performance and dedication to starting and staying safe at APTIM’s worksites and offices across the U.S., Canada, Peru, and all other locations.”

Of the 40 Workplace and Safe Driver Awards, APTIM received:

30 “Perfect Record Awards” for projects that completed a period of at least 12 consecutive months without incurring an occupational injury or illness that resulted in days away from work

Seven “Safety Leadership Awards” for projects that achieved five or more consecutive years without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work

Three “Million Hours Awards” for projects that completed a period of at least 1 million consecutive work hours without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work

One APTIM project received all three of the above Workplace and Safe Driver Awards. APTIM is the managing partner of the High Desert Support Services, LLC (HDSS) joint venture. HDSS has performed installation support—including operation of the department of public works, mail room, and emergency response services—at Fort Irwin, Calif., since 2012.

As one of three finalists for the Green Cross for Safety Innovation Award, APTIM is recognized for successfully “addressing a long-held challenge in safety with a new or novel approach” by improving safety and support for remote field sites through digital innovation. The firm is responsible for the repair and maintenance of more than 90,000 fuel infrastructure assets for the U.S. Department of Defense in dozens of remote locations throughout the U.S., including isolated Pacific Islands and U.S. military facilities in Japan and Korea. To address the limitation on safety planning and communication between field crews and home-based engineers and managers many time zones away, APTIM combined best-in-class tools and safety processes.

Integrating a suite of digital construction management and 3D graphic tools, the APTIM Maintenance Platform, along with the APTIM Incident Management tool, provides an electronic means of group communication, real-time engagement, and seamless field interaction with safety and engineering support teams. With real-time 3D images of field locations, reporting of activity hazard analyses, safety communications, information on work tasks, schedules, documentation, and more, the tool ensures that the entire field team has the information and resources they need to complete their work safely every day.

The NSC will announce the winner of the Green Cross for Safety Innovation Award at the Green Cross Celebration in New Orleans on Oct. 23.

