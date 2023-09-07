electroCore to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that Company CEO, Dan Goldberger, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: Recorded presentation available starting at 7:00 am ET

Event: Company Presentation



For more information regarding the conference and to register, please visit the conference page here.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com