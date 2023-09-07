Submit Release
Baker Hughes Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) will announce the results of the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2023, via a press release at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time) on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. A webcast to discuss the results will be held Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time).

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 281-809-9088
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Media Relations

Thomas Millas
+1 713-879-2862
media.relations@bakerhughes.com


Primary Logo

