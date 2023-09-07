Transforming Lives at the Best Rehabilitation Centres in Pune: LifeLine Foundation Leads the Way
Our rehabilitation centre in Pune is committed to offering our clients the best possible care and support, enabling them to lead fulfilling and addiction-free lives.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeLine Foundation, a renowned and trusted name in addiction treatment, is proud to announce its exceptional success in transforming lives at the best rehabilitation centres in Pune. With a mission to create an addiction-free society, the LifeLine Foundation has provided top-notch alcohol and drug rehabilitation services since its establishment in 2017.
— Akshay Jha
Addiction is a debilitating condition that affects individuals, families, and communities alike. Recognising the urgent need for effective treatment and support, LifeLine Foundation was created. Their shared passion for an addiction-free society has driven them to establish a network of rehabilitation centres that offer comprehensive and personalised care.
At LifeLine Foundation's rehabilitation centres in Pune, individuals struggling with alcohol addiction, drug addiction, gambling addiction, and psychiatric problems find solace and hope. The experienced and dedicated team of professionals provides various services, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, counselling, detoxification, and rehabilitative treatment.
The success stories emerging from LifeLine Foundation's rehabilitation centres are a testament to the transformative power of their programs. Through a holistic approach that addresses addiction's physical, emotional, and psychological aspects, individuals are empowered to overcome their dependencies and regain control of their lives.
"Our rehabilitation centres in Pune provide a safe and supportive environment where individuals can heal and rebuild their lives. We are committed to offering our clients the best possible care and support, enabling them to lead fulfilling and addiction-free lives." - Akshay Jha, Founder, LifeLine Foundation.
This unwavering commitment to excellence sets LifeLine Foundation apart as a leader in the field. Their reputation as one of the best rehabilitation centres in Pune is built on their consistent delivery of quality care, personalised treatment plans, and a compassionate approach to addressing addiction.
While addiction treatment can be a financial concern for many, LifeLine Foundation strives to make it accessible to all. The charges for their residential programs vary based on the duration and individual needs, ranging from 15000 INR to 45000 INR for a 4-week program. Additionally, detoxification from substances incurs an additional expense, ensuring that individuals receive the necessary medical support during recovery.
LifeLine Foundation's commitment to transforming lives extends beyond the walls of their rehabilitation centres. They actively engage in community outreach and awareness programs, educating people about the dangers of addiction and promoting a supportive and understanding environment for those seeking help.
For more information about LifeLine Foundation and their rehabilitation centres in Pune, please visit their website at https://lifelinefoundationindia.com.
About LifeLine Foundation:
LifeLine Foundation is a leading alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre in Pune, Maharashtra. Founded in 2017, the LifeLine Foundation is dedicated to creating an addiction-free society by providing comprehensive and personalised care to individuals struggling with addiction and psychiatric problems.
Akshay Jha
LifeLine Foundation
+91 73111 11024
contact@lifelinefoundationindia.com