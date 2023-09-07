pH Meter Market is Expected to be Worth of US$ 2 Billion at CAGR of 4.7% by Forecast Period 2027 End
FMI Logo
Stringent government regulations for water treatment plants drive widespread adoption of water quality testing machines, securing North America pH meter marketNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The pH Meter Market report, authored by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm- unveils profound insights and meticulous analysis of the pH Meter market. Encompassing the research's ambit and essence, the report scrutinizes the driving determinants, market expanse, and predictive statistics for pH Meter. It offers exhaustive breakdowns of revenue and shipment segments, with an extensive 8-year forecast till 2027. Furthermore, the document evaluates pivotal industry players, their market apportionments, the competitive terrain, and regional insights.
More than 1.6 million pH meters were sold in 2018, according to a new analytical study of Future Market Insights (FMI). While the unit sales of pH meter market have been estimated to grow by a promising 4.7% Y-o-Y in 2019, over 85% of the total sales will be accounted for by digital pH meters. In terms of revenue, FMI's analysis opines that the global pH meter market value will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2019 to 2027.
Request Sample Report: Empower Your Industry Understanding with Invaluable Insights:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-9207
pH Meter Becoming an Imperative Control Parameter
pH meters are used significantly in scientific, industrial, and household applications across numerous industrial sectors, such as power industries, pharmaceuticals industries, food & beverages industries, the mining sector, and the oil & gas sector. However, according to FMI, burgeoning applications of pH meters in chemical and petrochemical industries will hold a major share in the growth of the pH meter market across the globe over the forecast period.
The importance of determining the properties of chemical samples has been on the rise, which remains an important factor in triggering high demand for pH meters in the chemical and petrochemical industries for petroleum refining processes. pH is thus becoming an important control parameter in the petrochemical and chemical industries and this is likely to influence upcoming trends in the pH market during the foreseeable future.
Growing Demand for pH Meters in the Healthcare Industry
pH meters are commonly used for calculating the pH of whole blood PLTs (WBPs) as they are important equipment used in surrogate tests of bacterial infection. pH meters are also used to stop the transfusion of bacterially contaminated WBPs and RBCs. Hence, the demand for pH meters in the biotechnology filed, as well as in hospitals and pharmaceutical laboratories, has witnessed rapid growth. These are also among the major factors propelling the pH meter market across the globe.
Government Regulations Vis-à-vis Water and Wastewater Treatment Boost Demand for pH Meter
The report has cited high demand for pH meters within multiple industrial sectors in North America and Europe, owing to strict regulations by respective governments pertaining to the industrial sector.
Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to hold a prominent share of the global pH meter market over the forecast period. Increase in spending by governments and organizations to cope with the rapidly growing urbanisation, water policies, the implementation of safe water principles, as well as numerous international protocols & policies to ensure water safety, are some of the factors that are estimated to fuel the growth of the pH meter market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region.
In the Middle East & Africa, the pH meter market is estimated to grow significantly as the World Health Organization has published stringent guidelines pertaining to the obtainability of safe water for the public, as Middle East Africa has the lowest number of people with access to safe drinking water. Governments in the Middle East Africa region are focusing on refining the quality of water, which is another parameter fuelling the growth of pH meter market in the Middle East Africa. These are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the market across the globe.
Tier-1 Manufacturers in pH Meter Market to Emphasize Strategic Acquisitions
According to the FMI analysis, Mettler-Toledo, Emerson Electric Co. and Thermo Fisher Scientific are among the prominent manufacturers of pH meters. Developments and innovations in pH meters, along with developing relations with customers and a rising number of acquisitions, are among the prominent strategies followed by the manufacturers of pH meters.
Some of the key manufacturers of pH meters are Endress + Hauser Digital Labs GmbH, Hanna Instruments, Omega Engineering, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, ThermoWorks, WTW inoLab, Beckman Coulter, Metrohm, Contech, Sartorius AG, Hach.
Seize this Opportunity for Detailed Market Intel: Purchase Now to Access Comprehensive Segmented Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9207
pH Meter Market: Segmentation
On the basis of end-use
food & beverages
pharmaceutical & hospitals
biotechnology
chemical & petrochemical
environmental research
educational institutes
Water & wastewater management
On the basis of product type
digital
analogue
On the basis of modularity
portable
benchtop pH meters
Author By:
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil and gas, and Service industries.
Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Testing Equipment Market Domain:
Kinetic Chromogenic Spectrophotometer Market: Global Kinetic Chromogen demand is projected to be valued at US$ 1,627 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% to be valued at US$ 3,215 Million from 2022 to 2032.
Flame Photometer Market Outlook: The global flame photometer market is expected to witness incremental growth opportunities over the forthcoming decade. Demand in the market is underpinned by the rising application of flame photometer in clinical laboratories for determining sodium, calcium ions, potassium, and lithium in body fluids.
Subcool Metering Device Market Key Trends: According to research estimates, the Subcool Metering Device Market is predicted to witness continuous growth in the next decade i.e. 2021 to 2031 with a projected CAGR of around 6%. Growth in the HVAC industry and automotive industry is directly associated with the sales of subcool metering devices.
Ronak Shah
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+1 845-579-5705
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube