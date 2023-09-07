Cold Chain Logistics Market Plying for Significant Growth by 2030- Americold Logistics, Burris Logistics, Cold Box

Cold Chain Logistics Market to Hit $782.27 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The cold chain logistics industry is a temperature-controlled supply chain that provides an uninterrupted chain of distribution and storage activity in which a given temperature is maintained throughout the chain. It is primarily used to maintain & extend the life of products such as fresh agricultural products, seafood, frozen food, photographic film, chemicals, and pharmaceutical products. Monitoring, storing, and transporting are the crucial factors in the cold chain to prevent degradation in the quality of the shipments. Presently, the cold chain logistics industry size is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rise in the need for cold chain management in the pharmaceutical industry.

The global cold chain logistics market was valued at $202.17 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $782.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China garnered the highest share in 2020; however, Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for food storage across the region.

Rise in refrigerated warehouses and growth of the processed food sector and pharmaceutical sector have boosted the growth of the global cold chain logistics market. However, lack of standardization and high operational cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, RFID technologies for cold chain applications and adoption of automated software would open new opportunities in the future.

The cold chain logistics market is segmented on the basis of the end-use industry, business type, and region. Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables; bakery & confectionary; dairy & frozen desserts; meat, fish, & seafood; drugs & pharmaceuticals; and others. Depending on the business type, it is divided into warehousing and transportation. By transportation, it is classified into railways, airways, roadways, and waterways. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By business type, the transportation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030, due to presence of several companies that have operation in cold chain logistical movement from one place to another. However, the warehousing segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cold chain logistics market, due to increased warehousing & storage activities carried out across the globe.

Factors such as increase in the number of refrigerated warehouses and growth in the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of the cold chain logistics market. In addition, growth in the processed food sector boosts the market growth. However, factors such as lack of standardization and high operational cost restrain the market growth. Furthermore, RFID technology for cold chain applications and the adoption of software for cold chain logistics provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

Major market players

Americold Logistics, LLC

Burris Logistics

Cold Box

Conestoga Cold Storage

Congebec

Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC

Nichirei Corporation

Tippmann Group

United States Cold Storage

VersaCold Logistics Services

