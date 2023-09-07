Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size to Hit $45.4 Billion, at a CAGR 4.1% by 2030: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global water treatment chemicals market is estimated at $32.55 billion currently. It is expected to reach $45.4 billion over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of over 4.2% during the forecast period.

Burlingame, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market size was valued at $32.55 Billion in 2021, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. Chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment are substances that clean and purify water for safe consumption and release of water into the environment. These chemicals comprise flocculants, coagulants, disinfectants, and pH adjusters. The use of flocculants and coagulants aid in removing impurities through clumping particles together, while disinfectants such as chlorine eliminate harmful microorganisms. These chemicals are important to ensure that the water is safe enough for industrial use, drinking, and environmental protection.



In November 2021, Kemira, a leading supplier of chemicals and process technology announced expansion of its production capacity in the U.K. The company announced that it will produce over 100,000 tonnes more of ferric-based water treatment chemicals.

In October 2021, Ecolab completed acquisition of Purolite, a leading chemical manufacturer who provides high-quality separation and purification solutions for US$ 3.7 billion.

Global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is growing rapidly in response to the increasing awareness about zero water discharge plants among market players, leading to rise in use of these plants.

On the basis of Product Type, Coagulants and Flocculants Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the widespread use of sedimentation process in most of the treatment plants. The use of Coagulation and flocculation are is increasing in tanks with chemical products of oil and gas plants.

On the basis of Application, Boiler Water Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the extensive use of boiler water treatment for safeguarding the boiler components and piping damage, owing to the presence of contaminants in the feeds or boilers.

On the basis End User, Municipal Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the growing use of chemicals for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment applications. With increasing water scarcity, the focus on reuse and recycling of water is increasing in developed economies.

On the basis of Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rise in urbanization, growing population, increasing industrialization in the countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia in the region.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 32.55 billion Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 - 2030

Market Trends:

Rise in adoption of mergers by market players is a major trend in the market. This trend is expected to propel growth of the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. For instance, in January 2019, BASF announced mereger with Solenis for its water and paper treatment chemicals operations. Solenis manufactures specialty chemicals for paper, pulp, chemical processing, and oil and gas etc. With this partnership, BASF will be able to maintain sustainable growth of its paper and water business.

Market Drivers:

The concerns regarding depletion of freshwater resources are increasing all over the world. Government of various countries across the world are focused on implementation of stringent rules and regulations to prevent and overcome such instances. These regulations also focus on enhancing the reusability of wastewater in the process. Thus, the demand for chemicals to treat wastewater is increasing. As a result, the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is likely to show strong growth in the coming future.

Increasing contamination of groundwater specifically in the developing countries as a result of rapidly growing industrialization is a major factor expected to fuel growth of the market. As per the National Ground Water Association (NGWA), the use of fresh ground water is 82.3 billion gallon in the U.S. for private supply, public supply, manufacturing, irrigation, mining, livestock, thermoelectric power and other uses. Thus, this in turn is driving the demand for chemicals to treat water is increasing, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing collaboration among market players is creating growth opportunities in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. For instance, in January 2019, Kemira, a water intensive industry server announced partnership agreement in Europe to collaborate in the sludge and water treatment in customer applications in the municipal and industrial spaces. Such strategic activities among market players are bringing lucrative opportunities in the market.

Market Restrain:

Due to fluctuation in cost of raw materials used in developing wastewater treatment chemicals, end users hesitate to adopt these products to wastewater, especially small-scale manufacturers. Manufacturers are making use of wastewater chemicals only to adhere to the stringent government policies for small industry players too. This in turn is likely to hinder growth of the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market over the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, By Product Type: Coagulants & Flocculants Biocides Corrosion & Scale Inhibitor Defoamer PH Adjuster

Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, By Application: Cooling Water Boiler Water Membrane Water Municipal Other

Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, By End User: Oil & Gas Power Mining Pulp & Paper Chemical & Fertilizer Pharmaceutical Municipal Textile Food & Beverages Others

Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





Company Profiles:

BASF SE

Sika AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Dudick Inc.

ACO Group

Kwik Bond Polymers LLC

Sauereisen Inc.

Hubbell Power Systems Inc.

Forte Composites Inc.

Ulma - Architectural Solutions

Sandmix.





