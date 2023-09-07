TG Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Fireside chat scheduled for Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:30 AM ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, in New York City on September 11 - 13, 2023. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:30 AM ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.



ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS

TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has received approval from the U.S. FDA for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, as well as European Commission (EC) approval for BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and on LinkedIn.



CONTACT: