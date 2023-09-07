Eightco Holdings Inc. to Attend H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference September 11-13, 2023

SAFETY HARBOR, Florida, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) (“Eightco” or the “Company”) announced today it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, held September 11-13, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The Company’s leadership team, including CEO Brian McFadden and CFO Brett Vroman, along with other key executives, will be in attendance during the presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.



This conference serves as an excellent platform for Eightco to engage with the investor community and discuss various facets of our business. We look forward to sharing insights into our recent achievements, ongoing developments, and our strategic vision for the future.

Brian McFadden, CEO of Eightco Holdings, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for this opportunity, stating, “we are excited to present our accelerated growth plan to institutional investors and financial professionals”.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Presentation Time: 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET

Link: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/



For further inquiries or to schedule one-on-one meetings with our management team during the conference, please contact our investor relations department.

About Eightco

Eightco (NASDAQ: OCTO) is committed to growth focused around its existing subsidiaries, Forever 8 Fund, LLC, an inventory management platform for e-commerce sellers, and Ferguson Containers, Inc., a provider of complete manufacturing and logistical solutions for product and packaging needs, through strategic management and investment. In addition, the company is actively seeking new opportunities to add to its portfolio of technology solutions focused on the e-commerce ecosystem through strategic acquisitions. Through a combination of innovative strategies and focused execution, Eightco aims to create significant value and growth for its portfolio companies and shareholders.

For additional information, please visit www.8co.holdings

