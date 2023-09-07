Optimi Health Granted Amendment to Dealer's Licence by Health Canada to Supply Special Access Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN), a Canadian psychedelics drug research and formulation company, proudly announced today that Health Canada has approved an amendment to the Company’s Dealer's Licence. The amendment empowers Optimi to embark on the formal supply journey for Canada’s Special Access Program (SAP), operating within the provisions of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and its Regulations.



Under rigorous licensing regulations, Canadian entities engaged in the cultivation and formulation of psychedelic substances and who wish to supply Canada’s Special Access Program must secure approval from Health Canada's Office of Controlled Substances Division. Optimi has successfully navigated this regulatory landscape, surmounting the initial hurdle required to supply MDMA and Psilocybin Drug Candidates produced under the Company’s Licence.

Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi, is optimistic about the company's path towards SAP supply. "Our consistent dedication over recent months has strengthened our capabilities in GMP psychedelics production," says Ciprick. "The hard work during this time ensures that our in-house formulated drug candidates will be available to healthcare professionals, addressing the therapeutic needs of their patients."

Karina Lahnakoski, Director of Quality and Commercial Strategies at Optimi, emphasizes the paramount importance of accountability in GMP supply. "Safety, scale, and quality hold the key to our ability to cater to practitioners within Canada and Australia," Lahnakoski underscores, reinforcing the company's commitment to impeccable standards.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is an end-to-end Canadian-based drug researcher and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply psychedelic substances such as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (“MDMA”) and natural, GMP-grade psilocybin, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug products throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia, making it the largest psilocybin and MDMA producer in North America.

