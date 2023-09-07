Milk Powder Market Set to Flourish with a 4.5% CAGR through 2032 Driven by Increasing Demand in the Dairy Product Sector
Changing lifestyles & higher internet & social media usage are boosting the consumption of processed & packaged foods, driving growth in the milk powder marketNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- By 2032, the milk powder market is anticipated to reach a peak value of US$ 50.1 billion, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.5%. The many types of milk used to make milk powder determine its composition. We obtain milk powder after employing the spray drying or roller drying process, which makes the product easy to store and transport while reducing storage and transportation costs.
In addition, one cup of milk powder has four times the nutritional value of a cup of liquid milk. A scoop of skim milk powder can offer 30% of your daily calcium needs, as well as other critical minerals including selenium, phosphorous, magnesium, potassium, and zinc. It also helps with weight loss and is low in cholesterol, making it an excellent nutraceutical for treating heart disease and obesity.
Thus, the milk powder market is expected to show significant growth owing to the growing demand for shelf-stable functional foods.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The global milk powder market size is expected to be valued at US$ 34.5 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of around 5%.
North America is expected to dominate the global milk powder market holding a 23.9% share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.6% over the forecast period. Followed by
Among the types, whole milk powder is dominating the type segment holding more than 50% share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecasted period.
Bakery & confectionery is dominating the application segment holding more than 40% market share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.
Among the distribution channel segment B2B distribution channel is dominating the segment holding around 70% of the market share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The key players involved in the milk powder market are continuously expanding their product portfolio in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In addition to this, these key players are also involved in merger and acquisition activities in order to reduce the competition and increase their hold on the market.
Key Companies Profiled are
Nestlé
Danone
Groupe Lactalis
Fonterra
Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
Dean Foods
Arla Foods
Dairy Farmers of America
Kraft Foods
Saputo
Parmalat
The Kraft Heinz Company
For instance –
In July 2020, Mead Johnson which is one of the world’s leading international pediatric nutrition companies launched a new milk powder globally.
In November 2019, Nestle which is one of the leading food and nutrition giants introduced high-end milk powder products for Chinese family consumers.
Explore More Valuable Insights
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global milk powders market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.
The study offers compelling insights based on type (whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, fat-filled milk powder, other milk powder), application (nutritional food, infant formulas, bakery & confectionary, others), and distribution channel (b2b, b2c (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, retail stores, online retail)) across seven major regions of the world.
Author:
Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.
