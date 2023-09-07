Surge Arrester Market Outlook: Emerging Applications and Potential - Eaton, Hubbell, CG Power, Schneider Electric

Surge Arrester

Surge Arrester Market is estimated to hit USD 2.2 billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The surge arrester market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

A surge arrester, also known as a lightning arrester or a surge protector, is a protective device used in electrical systems to safeguard equipment and circuits from voltage surges, transient overvoltages, and lightning strikes. Voltage surges can result from various factors, including lightning strikes, switching operations, or faults in the power grid. Surge arresters provide a low-resistance path for these excess voltages to be safely diverted to the ground, preventing damage to sensitive electrical and electronic devices.

Download Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6428

Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.8%, throughout the forecast period.

The key players in the market are

Hitachi

ABB

Siemens Energy

General Electric

Eaton

Hubbell

CG Power

Schneider Electric

Meidensha

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

The companies involved in the manufacturing of surge arresters focus on reducing the cost of surge arresters, which will provide more benefits to the consumers. This development will help the surge arresters to penetrate more in the market. The surge arresters find their applications in diverse sectors such as commercial, industrial, and residential.

Industrial end-user is the fastest-growing segment in the global surge arrester market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021–2031.

In 2021, the polymeric surge arrester segment accounted for about 69.5% of the share in the global surge arrester market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2021, the medium voltage range segment accounted for 44.8% surge arrester market share in the year 2021.

Asia-Pacific and Europe market for surge arrester are the top investment pockets, owing to various factors such as growing transmission & distribution network, increased use of smart grid, and rise in demand from residential sector owed to electricity connectivity in remote areas.

The market is consolidated in nature, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for protection of electrical and electronics devices from sudden power surges.

Buy This Report (273 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/41gW3KA

Applications of Surge Arresters:

Electrical Grids: Surge arresters are used throughout the electrical grid, from power generation facilities to distribution networks, to protect transformers, circuit breakers, and other critical equipment.

Buildings: Surge arresters are commonly installed in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings to protect sensitive electronic devices, including computers, televisions, and appliances, from voltage surges.

Telecommunications: Surge arresters are used in the telecommunications industry to protect equipment, such as cell towers, data centers, and network infrastructure, from lightning-induced surges.

Renewable Energy Systems: Surge arresters are used in renewable energy systems, such as solar and wind installations, to protect inverters and other electronic components from surges.

The increased emphasis on boosting renewable energy installed capacity, are prompting private companies to invest in electricity transmission and distribution networks, as well as electrification projects, which further promotes the market growth for surge arresters.

The surge arrester industry is not heavily regulated by government across the globe. There are several certifications for different materials of surge arresters that are needed to be acquired by manufacturers.

Manufacturer are required to consider spacings, power concerns, and isolation requirements in the design phase and overcurrent protection requirements.

There are regulations that require consideration of geographic locations of the country, whether it is an area with extra power surges and lightening incidences and frequency of such events.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6428

There are different standards defined for different low voltage range, high voltage range, and medium voltage range surge arresters. It also varies according to the material of surge arresters.

Related Reports:-

Electrical House (E-house) Market by Type (Fixed E-house and Mobile Substation), Application (Utilities and Industrial) and Voltage Type (Medium and Low): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Portable Power Station Market by Type (Less than 500 Wh, 501-1000 Wh, 1001-1500 Wh, More than 1500 Wh), by Application (Emergency Power, Off-Grid Power, Automotive), by Sales Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Portable Battery Market by Technology (Lead Acid, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium-ion Polymer, Nickel Cadmium, and Others), Battery Capacity (0-3, 000mAh, 3, 000-5, 000mAh, 5, 100-10, 000mAh, and Others), Application (Smartphones, Tablets, Automotive Application, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-battery-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.