ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that management will give an in-person company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held both virtually and in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, from September 11 to 13, 2023.



ASLAN management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Please contact your representative at H.C. Wainright to schedule a meeting.

Company Presentation Information

Format: Live presentation with webcast link

Presenter: Carl Firth, CEO

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 10:30 am ET

A replay of the presentation can be accessed directly at this link and will be posted to the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website and available for 90 days.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease, and has recently reported positive topline data from a Phase 2b dose ranging study in moderate-to-severe AD. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial with an interim readout expected in 1Q 2024. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

