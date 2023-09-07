NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics Launches Precice Bone Transport in International Markets

AUDUBON, Pa., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced the commercial launch of NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics’ (NSO) Precice Bone Transport system in targeted regions. The latest addition to the less invasive NSO portfolio is now CE-marked and approved and available in select markets.



“The NSO difference is our deep commitment to making complex reconstruction simple and more reproducible,” said Pete Ligotti, leader of NSO. “The Precice Bone Transport system addresses a challenging procedure with innovation built for strength and stability, creating better patient satisfaction and a simplified surgeon experience.”

Designed for a vast range of bone defects, Precice Bone Transport is a less invasive solution offering reduced complexity for the patient and surgeon. The new system, created in partnership with global, leading limb reconstruction surgeons, has positively impacted more than 250 trauma and oncology patients.

“Multiple patients of mine have already benefitted from the all-internal, Precice Bone Transport system,” said Dr. Thomas Kern, orthopedic traumatologist, BG Klinik Murnau, Germany. “Being able to utilize the reliable Precice magnetic technology and treat more patients without the need for external fixation or amputation, is something I’m proud to be a part of.”

The Precice magnetic adjustable technology utilizes an external remote to non-invasively lengthen implants. This proven technology has been implanted by more than 2,000 surgeons 15,000 times in approximately 45 countries.

As part of Globus Medical, NSO is focused on the design and innovation of disruptive orthopedic solutions for complex orthopedic reconstruction and limb lengthening.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical is committed to providing innovative technologies and industry-leading clinical support to help surgeons and healthcare providers deliver better care around the globe. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive offerings of musculoskeletal solutions and enabling technologies to impact the care continuum, now including the procedurally integrated portfolio of NuVasive. The Company’s employees are relentlessly focused on advancing patient care. For more information, please visit www.globusmedical.com/uniting .

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Investor contact:

Brian Kearns

610-930-1800

investors@globusmedical.com