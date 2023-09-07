Pierre Roberge Joins Credivera as Chief Strategy Officer

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Ontario and GATINEAU, Quebec, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credivera, the leading provider of verifiable workforce identity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Roberge as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Mr. Roberge will be responsible for developing the corporate vision and strategy, leading strategic M&A, transformation and partnership initiatives.

Serial entrepreneur and innovator with more than 25 years of expertise and experience at the forefront of digital identity, digital commerce, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity and more broadly fintech markets, Pierre Roberge brings a wealth of thought leadership and capability to Credivera. He has a proven track record of identifying, developing, and executing strategic plans that result in substantial value creation to stakeholders.

Most recently, Mr. Roberge founded and served as Chief Executive Officer at the Digital Identity Laboratory of Canada (IDLab), where he played a pivotal role in developing and implementing the company’s strategic roadmap, leading to significant achievements and market positioning. Prior to IDLab, Pierre co-founded SecureKey Technologies (acquired by Avast), and Dexit (IPO on TSX).

Mr. Roberge sits on the Board of Directors of the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC), and IDLab.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pierre Roberge to the Credivera team as our Chief Strategy Officer,” said Dan Giurescu, CEO of Credivera. “Pierre’s deep industry knowledge and strategic acumen will be instrumental in driving Credivera’s growth and shaping our future direction. His leadership will help us continue to deliver cutting-edge digital credential solutions to our clients and partners.”

Credivera is at the forefront of the digital credential verification industry, providing organizations with innovative tools to streamline their credentialing processes, enhance security, and reduce fraud. As CSO, Mr. Roberge will work closely with the executive team to identify new opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and ensure Credivera remains at the forefront of the industry.

“I am honoured to join Credivera, a company best known for its ecosystem approach to workforce identity, backed with a significant number of in-production deployments in the emerging digital verifiable credential space,” said Pierre Roberge. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Credivera to develop and execute strategic initiatives that will further elevate the company’s position in the market.”

Credivera is the world’s first secure, open exchange for verifiable credentials. A leader in workforce management and digital identity, Credivera gives employees, employers, and organizations that issue credentials increased productivity and control of how important credentials are stored and shared. The Credivera Exchange optimizes personal privacy and trust, with up-to-date verifiable credentials secured in a digital wallet, resulting in reduced risk for all. Founded in 2017, with offices in Toronto, Gatineau, and Calgary, Credivera supports regulated industries and global technology firms in over 30 countries worldwide.

