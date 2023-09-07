Avextra Signs Distribution Agreements with Pharmaceutical Partners and Commences Exports of Cannabis-based Medicines to Switzerland and Austria

Avextra has signed distribution agreements with two pharmaceutical distribution partners in Switzerland and one partner in Austria





Avextra begins exports of standardized cannabis-based medicines from its EU-GMP German facility to its distribution partners in Switzerland and Austria





The Company continues to execute on its medical cannabis focused strategy, bringing highest quality cannabis-based medicines manufactured in Germany into core European markets



BENSHEIM, Germany, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avextra AG (“Avextra” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated manufacturer of cannabis-based medicines located in Germany, is pleased to announce the signing of three long-term supply and distribution agreements. Avextra has signed distribution agreements with two leading Swiss pharmaceutical partners and one Austrian pharmaceutical distribution partner. Under the terms of the agreements, Avextra will supply its purified API Dronabinol as well as standardized cannabis extracts manufactured in its GMP facility in Germany to both Switzerland and Austria. With the necessary import permits and licenses in place, Avextra is currently executing the first export of its cannabis-based medicines into both markets, marking an important milestone in the company's European growth strategy.

Switzerland has become a spotlight market in Europe for cannabis-based medicines, with a well-established federally regulated medical cannabis access regime that continues to experience exponential growth – particularly in the extract segment. With a population of over 8 million and a large healthcare industry presence, Switzerland is one of the most innovation-friendly healthcare markets in Europe. Its regulators have been gathering experience with cannabinoid therapies for many years and the country’s pragmatic approach to medical cannabis access makes it an influential market in the international context.

With a slightly more conservative approach to medical cannabis access in Austria, the country has seen steady patient growth over the past five years and is now home to one of the largest populations of cannabis patients in Europe.

"We are delighted to have signed these distribution agreements with some of the most respected importers in two of the fastest growing medical markets in Europe," said Dr. Bernhard Babel, CEO of Avextra. "Switzerland and Austria are important markets for our European expansion given that regulations in both countries continue to expand access for patients and new pharmaceutical distributors begin importing. Switzerland offers a unique opportunity for us to gather important insights, understand patient needs and engage with leading clinicians and regulatory bodies. Austria’s focus on licensed medicines and dronabinol falls squarely within Avextra’s expertise of providing evidence-based cannabis extracts and APIs."

The latest exports to Switzerland and Austria mark the third and fourth successful exports into EU growth markets for Avextra this year. With its established business in Germany and Portugal combined with growing export activities into the UK and Italy, Avextra’s cannabis-based medicines are now present in six European markets demonstrating the continued success of the Company’s distribution strategy.

About Avextra AG

Avextra is one of Europe’s leading vertically integrated medical cannabis companies. Avextra is focused on the development of regulator-approved registered cannabis-based medicines and the sale of precisely formulated products into federally regulated cannabis access schemes across Europe. Founded in 2019, Avextra controls the entire value chain – from cultivation in Portugal to EU-GMP certified extraction and manufacturing in Germany and a world class clinical development program. Avextra operates across continental Europe through an expansive distribution network of multiple channels and strategically developed assets for these key markets.

