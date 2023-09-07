Personal Loan Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 620.6 Billion at a CAGR of 32.50% CAGR by 2032 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Personal Loan Market to Rise with More Private Banks Venturing into Unsecured Lending

New York, USA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal Loans Market Overview:

The Personal Loans Market is growing at a rapid pace. Factors such as innovations in banking products and services and the rising demand for scalable and customer service/support drive the market growth. Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global personal loans market is expected to escalate from USD 49.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 620.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a 32.50% CAGR throughout the review period (2023-2032).

Personal loans are part of the unsecured lending business, drawing more customers because of low interest rates and increasing borrowing limits, which is a key driver in expanding the market. Amid inflation and high interest rates, personal loans continue to be a highly sought-after financial service. Data suggests that big private banks are ramping up personal loans to grab a bigger share of this lucrative market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure –



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/12020

The demand for personal loans is rising, and the trend has been picking up continually. In this scenario, banks want to take advantage of the opportunity to lend more in the unsecured lending sector. As a result, tough competition can be seen between banks, fintech, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). With more banks boosting their business in the sector, the rising interest rate environment will intensify pressure on margins and limit competitive ability.

Therefore, fintech and NBFCs that serve a niche market of individuals needing help to meet the bank's strict credit requirements expect tougher competition. NBFC players, with their streamlined lending processes, flexible lending criteria, and a better understanding of the customers' needs, have a competitive advantage.

Market Competitive Landscape:

American Express

Social Finance, Inc.

DBS Bank Ltd

Barclays Plc

Avant, LLC

Prosper Funding LLC

Truist Financial Corporation

Wells Fargo

Goldman Sachs

Lendingclub Bank

Among Others



Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights.



Scope of the Report – Personal Loan Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 620.6 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 32.50% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements in developing economies Key Market Dynamics The increasing adoption of these loans in various industries, such as healthcare and education and the rising trend of online lending platforms and the ease of access to avail loans





Personal Loans Market Segments:

The personal loans market report is segmented into types, age, marital status, employment status, and regions. The type of segment is sub-segmented into P2P marketplace lending and balance sheet lending. The P2P marketplace lending segment dominates the market, offering easy loan processing, more returns on investment, and lower interest rates.

The age segment is sub-segmented into less than 30, 30-50, and more than 50. Of these, the 30- 50 segment holds the largest market share. There is a significant rise in demand for personal loans among the 30- 50 age group for various purposes. The segment will grow continually during the assessment period.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on Personal Loans Market –



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/personal-loans-market-12020



The marital status segment is sub-segmented into married, single, and others. Among these, the single segment dominates the market, witnessing a large number of personal loan applications.

The employment status segment is sub-segmented into salaried and self-employed. Of these, the salaried segment accounts for the largest market share due to the easy approvals of personal loans for salaried employment. By region, the personal loan market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global personal loans market due to technological advances and the early adoption of technologies like AI and IoT. The region witnesses vast R&D investments in advancing financial solutions and automation technologies in the banking sector.

Besides, the large presence of leading commercial lending institutions in this region, like Goldman Sachs, American Express, and Bank of America Corp., influence the personal loan market growth. These banks are increasingly investing in AI and IoT technology to develop new applications and user interfaces to serve their clients better.

Europe is another significant market for personal loans, accounting for a healthy share of the global market. The rapid expansion of online loan application services and the rising number of traditional financial institutions & banks have escalated the region's market value. Germany is the largest, and the UK is the fastest-growing market for personal loans in Europe.

The personal loans market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register significant growth. The region perceives a significant rise in personal loan applications, especially from youngsters and unmarried people. Also, the rise in consumption-driven credit products and more people accessing loans to raise their standard of living escalated the region's personal loan market value.



Ask for Customization - Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization request.



Competitive Analysis:

The personal loans market would witness various strategic approaches, such as collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technologies integration. Major industry players strategically invest in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, on July 11, 2023, Jenius Bank, a state-governed commercial bank in California, launched a new personal loan product to create a new digital bank for the US market. As part of its inaugural product, the bank will offer consumers personal loans between $5,000 and US$50,000, with an interest rate as low as 6.99% APR. It will also allow consumers to borrow money to pay off higher-rate debt while paying zero fees if they choose to repay it early.

Related Reports:

Mobile Money Market - The Mobile Money market Financial Services is projected to grow from USD 3.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 23.8 Billion by 2032.

Business Process as a Service Market - The business process as a service market size is expected to register a robust CAGR of 16% during the forecast period and is projected to reach a market value of USD 121.1 Billion by 2030.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market – The digital transformation in healthcare market industry is projected to grow from USD 219.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 1183.2 billion by 2030

Browse through more Information And Communications Technology Research Reports.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

we are launching “ Wantstats ” the premier statistics portal for market data in comprehensive charts and stats format, providing forecasts, regional and segment analysis. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with Wantstats.

Contact Us: