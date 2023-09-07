Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,924 in the last 365 days.

Vantage Circle is Listed in the Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™: Recognition

Vantage Circle is Listed in the Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™

Vantage Circle has been the winner in the recognition category for the second consecutive year

We are delighted to be recognized by the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ as a top-performing provider in our industry. ”
— Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle
PLANO, TEXAS, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global HR Software as a Service (SaaS) provider company, has been recognized as the top performer in the ‘recognition’ category of the prestigious Baker’s Dozen awards, presented by HRO Today.

Vantage Circle remains focused on its mission to revolutionize holistic employee engagement programs by delivering meaningful and personalized experiences to employees across the globe. As organizations seek to enhance their workplace cultures and improve employee satisfaction, Vantage Circle is well-positioned to continue driving excellence in this crucial area.

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. They collect feedback annually through an online survey, which they distribute to buyers directly through their own mailing lists and indirectly through service providers.

Partha Neog, CEO and co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, “We are delighted to be recognized by the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ as a top-performing provider in our industry. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing employee engagement and fostering a culture of appreciation.”

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communications, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

Vantage Circle
Vantage Circle
+91 98189 57429
pr@vantagecircle.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Vantage Circle is Listed in the Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™: Recognition

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more