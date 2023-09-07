Vantage Circle is Listed in the Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™: Recognition
Vantage Circle has been the winner in the recognition category for the second consecutive year
We are delighted to be recognized by the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ as a top-performing provider in our industry. ”PLANO, TEXAS, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global HR Software as a Service (SaaS) provider company, has been recognized as the top performer in the ‘recognition’ category of the prestigious Baker’s Dozen awards, presented by HRO Today.
— Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle
Vantage Circle remains focused on its mission to revolutionize holistic employee engagement programs by delivering meaningful and personalized experiences to employees across the globe. As organizations seek to enhance their workplace cultures and improve employee satisfaction, Vantage Circle is well-positioned to continue driving excellence in this crucial area.
HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. They collect feedback annually through an online survey, which they distribute to buyers directly through their own mailing lists and indirectly through service providers.
Partha Neog, CEO and co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, “We are delighted to be recognized by the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ as a top-performing provider in our industry. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing employee engagement and fostering a culture of appreciation.”
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communications, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.
