‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Recognizes Excellence in the Industry
NJMEP Names ‘MADE in NJ’ MFG Day Awards Finalists
CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With roughly a month left before NJMEP’s 'MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day event, the 'MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Award Finalists have been selected! These awards are intended to showcase manufacturers that demonstrate leadership or innovation within their industry, stand out in their success through growth in revenues or profits, and those that are committed to the growth and development of their employees and community.
‘MADE IN NEW JERSEY’ MANUFACTURING DAY AWARD FINALISTS
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR — SMALL
- METROFUSER LLC
- JERSEY GIRLS BREWING
- L-E-M PLASTICS & SUPPLY INC.
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR — MEDIUM
- UNIVERSAL NUTRITION INC
- BESTWORK INDUSTRIES FOR THE BLIND INC
- ACCESS BIO INC.
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR — LARGE
- DAMASCUS BAKERY NJ LLC
- NIPRO PHARMAPACKAGING AMERICAS CORPORATION
- BUMBLE BEE SEAFOODS
LEADERS IN LIFE SCIENCE
- WEISS-AUG
- FORZA INTERNATIONAL LLC
- ZIMMER BIOMET
INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR
- SICAM CORPORATION
- INTERNATIONAL WELDING TECHNOLOGIES INC.
- CASE MEDICAL
RISING STARS AWARD
- KIM BENSON-WORTH | MANUFACTURING & TEST MANAGER |CARTRIDGE ACTUATED DEVICES INC.
- DAWN FITCH | CEO & FOUNDER | POOKA PURE & SIMPLE
- CAROLINE EGBELU | PRESIDENT & FOUNDER | HEALTH ENHANCED FOODS INC.
- MICAELA ALVAREZ | ENGINEER & OPERATIONAL DIRECTOR | UNIVERSAL NUTRITION INC
- ELIZABETH GAUTHIER | ENGINEER & MANUFACTURING DIRECTOR | ZIMMER BIOMET
Winners of the ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Awards are announced and presented to the winning manufacturers in front of nearly 1,000 attendees at the 11th annual ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day, happening on October 6th in Freehold! Attendees will also have access to educational breakout sessions, networking opportunities, the chance to experience a Robotics showcase, connect with dozens of exhibitors, and experience the full force of the ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing industry!
Register here to attend the East Coast’s largest annual manufacturing networking event and celebrate the ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Award winners!
Thank you to these Platinum Sponsors for helping support this critical event:
- Alan Zakin Associates
- Delta Dental
- Grassi Advisors & Accountants
- Crowe LLP
- NJ Advanced Media
- Healthcare Institute of New Jersey
- Provident Bank
- New Jersey Business & Industry Association
- RSM
- Withum
- Seidor
- Porzio Bromberg & Newman
About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $8 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth, and Workforce Development.
Contact:
Michael Womack | Sr. Marketing & Communications Manager
mwomack@njmep.org
Tel. 973-998-9801 x220
njmep.org
