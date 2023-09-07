Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,050 in the last 365 days.

‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Recognizes Excellence in the Industry

NJMEP Names ‘MADE in NJ’ MFG Day Awards Finalists

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With roughly a month left before NJMEP’s 'MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day event, the 'MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Award Finalists have been selected! These awards are intended to showcase manufacturers that demonstrate leadership or innovation within their industry, stand out in their success through growth in revenues or profits, and those that are committed to the growth and development of their employees and community.

‘MADE IN NEW JERSEY’ MANUFACTURING DAY AWARD FINALISTS

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR — SMALL

  • METROFUSER LLC
  • JERSEY GIRLS BREWING
  • L-E-M PLASTICS & SUPPLY INC.

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR — MEDIUM

  • UNIVERSAL NUTRITION INC
  • BESTWORK INDUSTRIES FOR THE BLIND INC
  • ACCESS BIO INC.

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR — LARGE

  • DAMASCUS BAKERY NJ LLC
  • NIPRO PHARMAPACKAGING AMERICAS CORPORATION
  • BUMBLE BEE SEAFOODS

LEADERS IN LIFE SCIENCE

  • WEISS-AUG
  • FORZA INTERNATIONAL LLC
  • ZIMMER BIOMET

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

  • SICAM CORPORATION
  • INTERNATIONAL WELDING TECHNOLOGIES INC.
  • CASE MEDICAL

RISING STARS AWARD

  • KIM BENSON-WORTH | MANUFACTURING & TEST MANAGER |CARTRIDGE ACTUATED DEVICES INC.
  • DAWN FITCH | CEO & FOUNDER | POOKA PURE & SIMPLE
  • CAROLINE EGBELU | PRESIDENT & FOUNDER | HEALTH ENHANCED FOODS INC.
  • MICAELA ALVAREZ | ENGINEER & OPERATIONAL DIRECTOR | UNIVERSAL NUTRITION INC
  • ELIZABETH GAUTHIER | ENGINEER & MANUFACTURING DIRECTOR | ZIMMER BIOMET

Winners of the ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Awards are announced and presented to the winning manufacturers in front of nearly 1,000 attendees at the 11th annual ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day, happening on October 6th in Freehold! Attendees will also have access to educational breakout sessions, networking opportunities, the chance to experience a Robotics showcase, connect with dozens of exhibitors, and experience the full force of the ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing industry!

Register here to attend the East Coast’s largest annual manufacturing networking event and celebrate the ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Award winners!

Thank you to these Platinum Sponsors for helping support this critical event:

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $8 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth, and Workforce Development.

Contact:

Michael Womack | Sr. Marketing & Communications Manager

mwomack@njmep.org

Tel. 973-998-9801 x220

njmep.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b1c7b1a-6874-4189-8bba-7d85b8a6e04c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4104b38b-4053-427c-b52e-a45597ad591d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d282ae1e-4d01-408c-b9bb-4e83168234c5


Primary Logo

2023 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Finalists

'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Manufacturer of the Year Award finalists 2023
'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Agenda

2023 Agenda for 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day

You just read:

‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Recognizes Excellence in the Industry

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more