‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Recognizes Excellence in the Industry

NJMEP Names ‘MADE in NJ’ MFG Day Awards Finalists

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With roughly a month left before NJMEP’s 'MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day event, the 'MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Award Finalists have been selected! These awards are intended to showcase manufacturers that demonstrate leadership or innovation within their industry, stand out in their success through growth in revenues or profits, and those that are committed to the growth and development of their employees and community.



‘MADE IN NEW JERSEY’ MANUFACTURING DAY AWARD FINALISTS

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR — SMALL

METROFUSER LLC

JERSEY GIRLS BREWING

L-E-M PLASTICS & SUPPLY INC.



MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR — MEDIUM

UNIVERSAL NUTRITION INC

BESTWORK INDUSTRIES FOR THE BLIND INC

ACCESS BIO INC.



MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR — LARGE

DAMASCUS BAKERY NJ LLC

NIPRO PHARMAPACKAGING AMERICAS CORPORATION

BUMBLE BEE SEAFOODS



LEADERS IN LIFE SCIENCE

WEISS-AUG

FORZA INTERNATIONAL LLC

ZIMMER BIOMET



INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

SICAM CORPORATION

INTERNATIONAL WELDING TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CASE MEDICAL



RISING STARS AWARD

KIM BENSON-WORTH | MANUFACTURING & TEST MANAGER |CARTRIDGE ACTUATED DEVICES INC.

DAWN FITCH | CEO & FOUNDER | POOKA PURE & SIMPLE

CAROLINE EGBELU | PRESIDENT & FOUNDER | HEALTH ENHANCED FOODS INC.

MICAELA ALVAREZ | ENGINEER & OPERATIONAL DIRECTOR | UNIVERSAL NUTRITION INC

ELIZABETH GAUTHIER | ENGINEER & MANUFACTURING DIRECTOR | ZIMMER BIOMET



Winners of the ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Awards are announced and presented to the winning manufacturers in front of nearly 1,000 attendees at the 11th annual ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day, happening on October 6th in Freehold! Attendees will also have access to educational breakout sessions, networking opportunities, the chance to experience a Robotics showcase, connect with dozens of exhibitors, and experience the full force of the ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing industry!

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $8 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth, and Workforce Development.

