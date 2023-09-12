VesselBot recognized as Cool Vendor in 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ Cross-Functional Supply Chain Management Technology
VesselBot Recognized as a 2023 Gartner Cool Vendor: Pioneering Scope 3 Emissions Visibility Technology for Sustainable Supply Chains.
We believe that VesselBot’s inclusion in the Gartner Cool Vendor report is a testament to the growing importance of ESG in Supply Chains organizations' agenda.”ATHENS, GREECE, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities has recognized VesselBot as a Cool Vendor in Cross-Functional Supply Chain Management Technology.
— Constantine Komodromos, CEO and Founder of VesselBot
VesselBot is a technology company that has developed the world’s leading Scope 3 Transportation emissions visibility system, enabling companies to obtain accurate, actionable, and auditable emissions data.
The 2023 Gartner Cool Vendor research cited, “Supply chain organizations recognize that emerging technology and digital strategies and capabilities can be sources of competitive advantage or possible sources of disadvantage.”
Organizations’ top-funded supply chain technology initiatives are digitizing asset tracking and management, supporting digital supply chain transformation, and leveraging technology for environmental, and social governance (ESG)/sustainability.
According to Constantine Komodromos, CEO and Founder of VesselBot, “We believe that VesselBot’s inclusion in the Gartner Cool Vendor report is a testament to the growing importance of ESG in Supply Chains organizations' agenda. VesselBot, in the last few months, has been releasing capabilities to provide a combination of primary and modeled emissions data to its users, allowing them to feel comfortable with their reported figures and act based on data. We think that our inclusion in this report comes on top of our organic growth in the last year and more than 250% growth in enterprise customers.”
“We, the VesselBot team, are excited to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor. Our solution can bring the required Scope 3 emissions visibility for Transportation required by many market stakeholders, allowing them to comply with regulations, avoid greenwashing accusations, and take environmental actions based on accurate data,” said Komodromos. “Our clients are already experiencing the advantages of using accurate data as opposed to just relying on average historic data. With the integration of AI and ML, this data can greatly enhance business decision-making, resulting in optimized carrier networks, higher profits, and a stronger focus on sustainability.”
Gartner, Cool Vendors in Cross-Functional Supply Chain Management Technology was published on 4 August 2023, by Christian Titze, Kevin Lawrence, John Blake and Amber Salley.
About Gartner:
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
The GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About VesselBot:
VesselBot is a technology company with deep logistics market expertise that brings transparency to Scope 3 transportation emissions. It enables companies to be confident in accurately and efficiently calculating their carbon footprint and work effectively toward compliance with ESG regulations. At the same time, with its accurate and actionable data, they can reduce their GHG transportation emissions and optimize their logistics network. Our deep knowledge of transportation, technology, and applied science ensures that we provide actionable and auditable data for trustworthy reports and better net-zero strategy decisions based on data. To learn more about VesselBot: https://www.vesselbot.com/
Charlie Pesti
CHARLIE PESTI
+1 267-514-5497
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube