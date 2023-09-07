NorthWest Copper Announces Support for the Company’s Board Nominees From Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS

Northwest Also Provides Update on AGM Date and Discloses Equity Compensation for NorthWest’s Chair

Advises that Activist Group Unsuccessfully Attempted to Recruit NorthWest’s Chair and NorthWest’s Interim CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSXV:NWST) ) (OTCQX: NWCCF) today announced that it has received unequivocal support for NorthWest’s slate of seven director nominees on the BLUE proxy from the proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”). The Company thanks its shareholders for the strong voting support that the incumbent directors have received so far.

NorthWest also provided an update on the timing for the Annual General Meeting of the Company’s shareholders (the "Meeting") and disclosed an equity compensation grant for its recently-appointed Chair, Terry Lyons. Further, NorthWest advised that the activist group (the “Activist Group”) unsuccessfully attempted to recruit NorthWest’s Chair and NorthWest’s Interim President and CEO. Both will resign if the Activist Group’s slate of nominees is elected.

ISS Recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Incumbent Board and all Management Proposals

ISS, which is recognized as a leading independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firm in both Canada and the United States, recommends that shareholders vote FOR the incumbent Board and all Management Proposals. In a detailed, 21-page report, ISS concludes that the Activist Group “has not made a compelling case that board change is necessary at this time.” Among other things, ISS noted that:

“The members of the incumbent board and management have an established track record of completing equity financings and have held executive and board roles at minerals companies much larger than NWST.”

The Activist Group’s nominees, “whether considered collectively or individually, do not appear to provide skills or experience that would augment the incumbent board or fill a skills deficiency”

“Measured & Indicated and Inferred resources have both grown significantly since the merger between Sun Metals Corp. and Serengeti Resources Inc. on March 5, 2021. The company's post-merger total shareholder return results do not seem to suggest a clear and present need for change when considering the level of underperformance versus the company's operational results, taken together with the volatility and liquidity issues inherent to junior minerals issuers”



NorthWest urges shareholders to vote the BLUE proxy as recommended by ISS. ISS’ analysis and recommendations are relied upon by hundreds of major institutional investment firms, mutual funds and fiduciaries throughout North America. ISS’ independent recommendations, based on a careful review of the facts and arguments made by both sides, are intended to assist shareholders in making choices regarding proxy voting decisions.

Meeting Rescheduled Due to BCSC Hearing

Further to the Company’s news release of August 31, 2023, Northwest’s Meeting has been rescheduled by a week to 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on September 26, 2023, to follow governance best practices by allowing for some separation from the hearing by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) on NorthWest’s allegations that the Activist Group failed to make disclosures required by securities laws. The full text of NorthWest’s application and allegations, posted to the BCSC website, is available here .

NorthWest disclosed last week that the BCSC scheduled a two day hearing starting on September 12, 2023 in connection with the Company’s application, and that the timing of the hearing might require a short postponement of the Meeting. NorthWest expects that the BCSC will issue its decision on or around September 14, 2023, approximately one day after the conclusion of the hearing.

With the new Meeting date of September 26, 2023, the corresponding cut-off for voting by proxy will be 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on September 22, 2023. The original voting cut-off date would not have provided shareholders with sufficient time to fully consider the results of the hearing.

Shareholders who have already submitted their vote will not need to vote again, as previously voted shares will still be counted.

Equity Compensation for Terry Lyons

On September 6, 2023, the Board granted 400,000 Stock Options and 300,000 Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”) to Terry Lyons in connection with his appointment in August as Chair of the Board. He has agreed to waive any cash compensation for serving in this role.

The Stock Options have an exercise price of $0.20, which is a premium of approximately 18% to the closing price of NorthWest’s shares on September 6, 2023. The stock options vest upon grant and expire on September 6, 2028. The DSUs also vest upon grant and are payable in common shares of the Company upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Company.

Activist Group Attempted to Recruit Terry Lyons and David Moore

NorthWest advises shareholders that the Activist Group attempted to recruit Mr. Lyons, NorthWest’s Chair, and David Moore, NorthWest’s Interim President, CEO and Director. Even though the two NorthWest directors are clearly acceptable to the Activist Group, it has refused to negotiate with the Company and appears focused on destroying shareholder value by launching and continuing the proxy fight.

Mr. Lyons, who joined the refreshed Board in August, and Mr. Moore, who rejoined the refreshed Board in May, will both resign as directors if the Activist Group’s nominees are elected. Neither will Mr. Moore continue to lead NorthWest’s management team. NorthWest reminds shareholders that the Activist Group has not named anyone to manage the Company if the Activist Group’s nominees are elected.

