Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Atlantic Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the suspect approached the victims, inside of a residential building, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the victims. The suspect took money from one of the victims then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###