Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses in the District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth and Sixth Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

 

  • Robbery (Armed): On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the 4700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-146-725
  • Robbery (Force and Violence): On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at approximately 5:57 p.m., in the 2000 block of D Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-146-758

 

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

