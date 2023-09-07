Crash Barrier Systems Market Growth Opportunities, Future Prospects and Trends Witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% by 2030

Crash Barrier Systems Market Expected to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global crash barrier systems market size was valued at $7,852.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,791.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Crash barrier systems which are composed of concrete or metals, provide solid rock protection against accidents and collisions. This implies that if a moving vehicle collides with it, the barrier will absorb a large portion of the impact, delaying or redirecting the vehicle back into the road.

Asia-pacific has dominated the crash barrier systems market with highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow with highest CAGR 5.0%. The region is predicted to grow rapidly in terms of both economic and infrastructure development. In China and India, there has been a lot of investment, particularly in roadways and bridges, with highways being the main focus. For instance, in June 2021, the Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways built 2,284 kilometers of national highways. Similarly, The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways built 3,824 km of national highways in September 2021, compared to 3,335 km in August 2021. Such factors are expected to provide lucrative growth in market.

Furthermore, investments in the development of highways, trains, and airports will need the use of safety barrier systems to ensure the safety of cars and pedestrians. Roadways, which comprise roads, highways, and bridges, are predicted to increase demand for crash barrier systems as a means of reducing the incidence of traffic collisions. In addition, increased commercial infrastructure investments would necessitate appropriate crowd management solutions such as entry and exit, vehicle parking places, and pedestrian safety. Such factors are projected to propel the global crash barrier systems market forward.

Top Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global crash barrier systems market include Arbus Limited, Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd, Barrier1 Systems, LLC, Hill Smith Holdings PLC, Lindsay Corporation, Nucor Corporation, N.V. Bekaert SA, Transpo Industries, Inc., Trinity Industries, Inc., Valmont Industries, Inc.

Segmentation Based On:

By TECHNOLOGY -

Rigid

Semi-rigid

Flexible

By APPLICATION

Roadside

Median

Bridge

Work zone

