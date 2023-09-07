Body Control Module Market Set to Surge Significantly Through 2027 - Delphi Automotive, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch

Body Control Module Market to Reach $30.13 Billion by 2027 : Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Body control module (BCM) in the automotive industry is a processor-based power distribution component, which supervises, and controls functions related to the car body such as interior lights, security, windows, door locks & access control, and others. In addition, central BCM operates as a gateway for bus and network interfaces to interact with remote electronic control units (ECU) for other systems; however, BCM does not control any engine-related functions. Moreover, controlling signal of various loads comes directly from remote ECU via CAN/LIN communication or directly from the central body module.

Rise in demand for advanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles, strict safety regulations set by government for automotive industry, and surge in demand for automotive components drive the growth of the global body control module industry. On the other hand, increase in complexity of module hampers the growth to some extent. However, surge in need for electric and hybrid vehicles across the globe, and steep rush in call for advanced driver assist features are expected to usher in multiple opportunities in the near future.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global body control module market was pegged at $23.59 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $30.13 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the global body control module market in 2019, whereas South Korea is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Control of various loads comes directly from remote ECU via CAN/LIN communication or directly from the central body module. The BCM does not control any engine-related functions. Furthermore, the BCMs include interior and exterior applications of the vehicles body such as sunroof control unit, anti-lock braking system, automotive seats, active steering, and others. The global BCM market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, application, and region.

Currently, the body control module market has witnessed steady growth. Rise in demand for safety, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles globally, increase in purchasing power, and changes in lifestyles are the key factors that boost the sales of automobiles in the developing economies.

There is an increase in demand for vehicles with luxurious features in Europe and North America. Automotive manufacturing and sales ratio is high in Asia-Pacific, which boosts the growth of the body controlling modules market. Moreover, the companies such as HELLA, Robert BOSCH, Continental AG, and others are prominent body control modules manufacturers. Therefore, the use of BCM in luxurious vehicles is expected to boost the body control module market in the near future along with the need for driver assist system for vehicles.

The global body control module market is driven by increase in demand for advanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles, stringent regulations set by governments; and rise in demand for automotive. However, surge in complexity is expected to restrict the market growth.

Key Findings of the Study:

In 2019, by type, the CAN bus type segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2019, by vehicle type, the passenger car vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2019, by application, the interior segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2019, region-wise, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue, followed by LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

HELLA

Texas Instruments Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Mouser Electronics

Infineon Technologies AG

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation