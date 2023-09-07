Flavors and Fragrances Market Is Expand at a CAGR of 4.7% to Reach USD 35,914.3 million by 2027

Flavors and Fragrances Market

The increase in the use of flavors in the pharmaceuticals industry is significant factor for flavors & fragrances market growth.

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food and introduction of new flavors fuel the growth of the global flavors and fragrances market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flavors and fragrance market size was valued at $28,193.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $35,914.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027. Natural flavors have the potential to change the business landscape in the overall Flavors and Fragrances Market. Changing consumer preferences toward natural flavors and fragrance gave rise to awareness about the functional health benefits in the useof natural and organic flavors. The demand for clean label food ingredient is increasing. As the artificial flavors cause several mild as well as severe allergies, especially in children, parents mostly prefer to buy natural flavor foods & beverages. Hence there is growing number of manufacturers switching to both natural colors & flavors to avoid the problem associated with chemical reactions.

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food, introduction of new flavors, heavy inflow of investment in R&D activities, and high demand for flavors across European countries to produce commercialized clean label or green food products that are free of additives and other harmful chemicals fuel the global flavors and fragrances market. On the other hand, allergies associated with artificial flavors, chemicals, and preservatives impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, there is an upcoming trend of using natural flavors owing to rise in health awareness. This factor has created multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Givaudan International SA

Huabao International Holdings Limited

Kerry Group, PLC

Symrise AG

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Firmenich SA

Robertet SA

S H Kelkar and Company Limited

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Over the next five years, demand for natural flavors and fragranceis expected to grow strongly. Customers prefer to use natural fragrance cosmetic& personal care products that are less harmful and have minimum side effects. Further, manufacturers are anticipated to use natural fragrance ingredients in their skin care and hair care products to satisfy consumer needs. Many big players in the market such as L’Oréal, Unilever, Color Bar, and Avon are planning to invest big budgets in an effort to promote natural aspects of their flavors and fragrance products.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering around one-third of the global flavors and fragrances market. The market across the same region would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Rise in purchasing power of the Asia-Pacific population, changes in their eating habits, increase in urbanization, lack of regulatory framework, wide customer base, growth in stress among individuals, and preference for tasty food products drive the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the flavors segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout theFlavors and Fragrances Market forecast period.

By nature, the syntheticsegment led the global Flavors and Fragrances Market demand in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By application, the food & beveragessegment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest flavors and fragrancemarket share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.

