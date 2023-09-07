Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,058 in the last 365 days.

To President of the Federative Republic of Brazil His Excellency Mr Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

AZERBAIJAN, September 7 - 07 September 2023, 11:00

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Federative Republic of Brazil – the Independence Day.

This year Azerbaijan and Brazil will celebrate a significant anniversary - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. I believe that through our joint efforts, our interstate relations will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and within the framework of international institutions, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and your people lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 September 2023

You just read:

To President of the Federative Republic of Brazil His Excellency Mr Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more