AZERBAIJAN, September 7 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

On September 1, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

During the telephone conversation, they exchanged views on the issues related to the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi and...

06 September 2023, 17:55