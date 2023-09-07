Global Pediatric Perfusion Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.84% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Pediatric Perfusion Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Pediatric Perfusion Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pediatric perfusion market size is predicted to reach $3.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.84%.
The growth in the pediatric perfusion market is due to the prevalence of cardiac congenital disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest pediatric perfusion market share. Major players in the pediatric perfusion market include Medtronic plc, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, LivaNova PLC, BL Lifesciences, Eurosets, GE HealthCare, Nonin Medical Inc.
Pediatric Perfusion Market Segments
• By Product: Pediatric Cannulae, Pediatric Centrifugal Blood Pumps, Pediatric Arterial Filters, Hem concentrators, HMS Plus Hemostasis Management System, Pediatric Oxygenators
• By Procedure Type: Pediatric Cardiac Surgeries, Pediatric Organ Transplantation, Pediatric Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS)
• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-users
• By Geography: The global pediatric perfusion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Pediatric perfusion refers to a medical tool that aids in circulating blood throughout a pediatric patient's body. It is crucial for pediatric patients because it keeps their blood pressure and oxygen levels stable and ensures that blood is getting to all of their body components.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC