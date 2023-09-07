Light Tower Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2032 - Wacker Neuson SE, Larson Electronics, Inmesol gensets

Light Tower Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A light tower is a piece of mobile equipment that has one or more high-intensity electric lamps and a mast. Almost always, the lights are attached to the mast, which is attached to a trailer, with a generator set to power the lamps. Normally the lamps are metal halide bulbs and the generator is powered by a diesel engine. However, battery-powered, solar-powered, and hydrogen-powered sets are available; light towers with electrodeless lamps lighting are also sold. The light tower market size was valued at $3.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $5.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Modular kits permit the separation of the generator set, trailer, lights, and mast from each other. Another variation is an inflatable mast. Particularly when an inflatable mast is used, the lights may be placed close to the ground, with a reflector attached to the mast. When soft lighting is wanted, an inflatable "balloon" diffuser may be used. An inflatable mast may serve as a diffuser. Light towers are used when illumination is required but not otherwise available, both outdoors and indoors, usually temporarily. Examples of activities are construction, mining, motion picture production, demolition, emergency services, sports, and agricultural sectors.

The increasing investment in infrastructure development projects worldwide, including the construction of roads, bridges, buildings, and other structures, has led to a greater demand for temporary lighting solutions. Light towers are essential in providing illumination for construction sites during nighttime operations, enhancing safety and productivity. This factor will drive the light tower market growth during the forecast period.

The growth of outdoor events, such as music festivals, sports tournaments, and other entertainment activities, has fueled the demand for temporary lighting solutions. Light towers are crucial in ensuring proper illumination for large outdoor venues, improving visibility, and creating a safer and more enjoyable experience for attendees. Governments and regulatory bodies have implemented stricter safety regulations in various industries, including construction, transportation, and utilities. These regulations often require adequate lighting in work areas and job sites to ensure the safety of workers and the public.

Compliance with these regulations drives the demand for light towers. These factors, among others, contribute to the growth of the light tower market as industries recognize the importance of efficient and reliable lighting solutions in various applications. The market is expected to continue growing as the need for temporary lighting in construction, events, emergency response, and other sectors continues to rise.

However, light towers often rely on an external power source, such as electrical outlets or generators, to operate. In remote areas or locations with limited access to power infrastructure, setting up and using light towers can be challenging. The need for additional power sources or infrastructure can increase costs and logistics, limiting the market's reach in such areas.

The light towers market is segmented on the basis of type, fuel type, end-use industry, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into LED light towers and metal halide light towers.

As per fuel type, the market is categorized into diesel-powered, solar-powered, and directly powered. According to the end-use industry, the market is fragmented into oil and gas, mining, construction, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the LED segment dominated the market share in 2022 as LED lights offer flexibility in terms of color options, brightness levels, and control mechanisms. They can be easily dimmed or adjusted to create different lighting effects or meet specific requirements.

Based on the fuel type, the diesel-powered segment dominated the market share in 2022 due to as diesel fuel offers a high energy density, allowing diesel-powered light towers to operate for extended periods without refueling. This feature is especially beneficial for applications that require continuous lighting over long durations, such as construction sites, outdoor events, or emergency situations.

Based on the end-use industry, the construction segment dominated the market share in 2022 due to the construction industry experiencing growth and increased activity globally. With construction projects taking place around the clock, there is a growing demand for reliable and efficient lighting solutions, including light towers.

Based on region, the North America region dominated the market share in 2022 due to the highly developed construction sector in the U.S. and continuous investments done in the region through the years to advance the construction sector.

The major players operating in the industry include Doosan Portable Power, Wacker Neuson SE, Atlas Copco AB, United Rentals, Inc., Larson Electronics, Inmesol gensets S.L.U, Xylem, Progress Solar Solutions, Aska Equipments Private Limited, and Olikara Lighting Towers Pvt Ltd. These players have adopted product launches as their key strategy to increase their market shares.

Key Findings Of The Study:

- Based on type, the LED segment has a dominant market share in the global light tower market in terms of revenue and it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

- Based on fuel type, the diesel-powered segment has a dominant market share in the global light tower market in terms of revenue. However, the solar-powered segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

- Based on the end-use industry, the construction segment has a dominant market share in the global light tower market in terms of revenue. However, the oil and gas segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

- Based on region, the North America region has a dominant market share in the global light tower market in terms of revenue. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

