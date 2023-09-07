PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitor Market to Hit $ 77.54 Billion, at a CAGR 14.2% by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor market was valued at $30.54 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of $77.54 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Burlingame, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitor Market size was valued at $30.54 Billion in 2021, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are used as immunotherapy treatments for cancers. PD-1, a protein present on immune cells prevents hyperactive immune responses, and PD-L1, a protein present on cancer cells suppresses immune attacks. Inhibitors are used to block these proteins, which allows the immune system for recognizing and attacking cancer cells more efficiently. With this approach, body’s natural defenses are improved against cancer.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In May 2020, Roche received approval from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for its Tecentriq as a first line monotherapy for people suffering from metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

In January 2020, Merck & Co. completed acquisition of ArQule Inc. a leading developer of therapeutics based on its proprietary Activated Checkpoint Therapy platform.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor market is growing rapidly in response to the rising burden of cancer around the globe driving the demand for PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor therapeutics.

On the basis of Type, PD-1 Inhibitors Segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing number of people suffering from cancer around the world.

On the basis of Application, Hodgkin Lymphoma Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the growing R&D activities for development of treatments to treat different lymphomas.

On the basis End Users, Hospital Pharmacies Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for safe and effective cancer treatment.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rise in increasing cases of cancer and availability of favorable initiatives by regulatory authorities across the region.

Key players operating in the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca PLC, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Sanofi AG, and Amgen Inc.

Read full market research report, "PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitor Market, By Type of Inhibitor (PD-1 Inhibitors and PD-L1 Inhibitors), By Application (Hodgkin Lymphoma, Kidney Cancer, Melanoma, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, and Others), And By Geography, Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts, 2022-2028", published by Coherent Market Insights.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitor Market:

Rising demand for PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors owing to growing prevalence of cancer around the world is trending in the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor market. These inhibitors are utilized as front-line treatments for various types of cancer. Along with this, the growing demand for FDA-approved inhibitors to treat different cancers is also trending in the global market. Moreover, the key players in the market are involved in development or launch of new treatments for cancer. This trend is likely to boost growth of the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor market.

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitor Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 30.54 billion Forecast Period: 2022 to 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 - 2028

Market Drivers:

The prevalence/incidence of cancer is growing all over the world. PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors act as an important ICIs (immune checkpoint inhibitors) that are used for treating different types of cancer. As per the WHO (World Health Organization) cancer accounts for most of the death around the world, in 2020, it caused nearly 10 million deaths. Thus, the demand for PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors is increasing globally, which is anticipated to propel growth of the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor market over the forecast period.

Increasing old age population globally is leading to rise in number of people suffering from cancer. The demand for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors is thus increasing rapidly. For instance, as per the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) old age people aging 65 years and above are have 11x more risk of developing cancer as compared to younger adults. Thus, with increasing aging population, the need for cancer treatments is increasing, which is further driving the demand for these inhibitors.

Market Restrain:

Treatment using PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors pose risk of complications. Cancer treatments can cause severe side effects such as tiredness, depression, and trouble eating. The National Cancer Institute and the American Cancer Society explain such issues and also offer guidance to prevent or cope with these issues. Many side effect can occur months or years after the treatment. This factor is likely to limit the market growth in the coming future.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing R&D activities is generating growth opportunities in the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor market. Major players in the market are making major investments in research and development for offering novel treatments catering the growing market demand. For instance, a team of scientists at John Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center are involved in development of new immunotherapies called anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 to develop treatment for people suffering from advanced melanomas. Such R&D activities are likely to support growth of the market in the coming future.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitor Market By Type of Inhibitor: PD-1 Inhibitors PD-L1 Inhibitors

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitor Market By Application: Hodgkin Lymphoma Kidney Cancer Melanoma Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Others

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitor Market By End Users: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitor Market By Geography: North America

U.S. Canada Europe

Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





Company Profiles:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca PLC

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi AG

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

