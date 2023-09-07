Patient-centric Healthcare App Market Size to Hit $136,397.4 Million, at a CAGR 39.1% by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Patient-centric Healthcare App Market size is projected to grow from $9,760.4 Million in 2022 to $136,397.4 Million in 2030 at CAGR of 39.1% during forecast period

Burlingame, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Patient-centric Healthcare App Market size was valued at $9,760.4 Million in 2022, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. Patient-centric healthcare apps are digital tools that prioritize the requirements and preferences of each patient. These apps offer various features such as scheduling appointment, medication reminders, communication with healthcare providers or professionals, and health record access. As these apps focus on user convenience and empowerment, they aim to improve healthcare outcomes and patient engagement.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In December 2021, Baxter announced acquisition of Hilrom, a provider of digital healthcare solution. With this acquisition, Baxter will gain a wider access to care globally with product pipeline and digital care services.

In September 2021, Leidos announced partnership with Nuance for integrating the platform and omnichannel development tools of Nuance for designing and delivering custom patient engagement solutions.

Global patient-centric healthcare app market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 39.1% during the forecast period. The patient-centric healthcare app market is growing rapidly in response to the increasing digitization in healthcare industry.

On the basis of Mode of Operation, Phone-based Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increased adoption of mHealth solutions all over the world.

On the basis of Application, Wellness Management Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing use of digital applications or mHealth for wellness management.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rise in rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing focus on patient centric healthcare and increasing old age population in the region.

Key players operating in the global patient-centric healthcare app market include Baxter International Inc. (HillRom Services, Inc.), Bayer AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Novartis AG, IBM, Siemens Healthineers AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Pfizer Inc., ASSURECARE LLC (IPATIENT CARE), Koninklijke Philips NV, Oracle (Cerner Corporation), MobileSmith Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Merck KgaA, and MFine Pvt Ltd.

Read full market research report, "Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market, By Mode of Operation (Phone-based, Web-based, and Hybrid Patient-centric Apps), By Application (Wellness Management, Disease and Treatment Management, and Other Applications), And By Geography, Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts, 2023-2030", published by Coherent Market Insights.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market:

The adoption of HER and mHealth is growing rapidly and this trend is expected to boost growth of the global patient-centric healthcare app market over the forecast period. With growing digitalization and digitization, healthcare delivery has improved patient engagement, management of patient care, and delivery of integrated healthcare services. Digital health solutions such as mHealth and HER in conditions like chronic disease offer support to patients to promote behaviors, enhance medication compliance, improve their communication with healthcare professionals. This is further reducing the time period of hospital stays for patients.

Patient-centric Healthcare App Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 13,537.6 million Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 39.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Market Drivers:

The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing all over the world. The treatment of chronic diseases need continuous monitoring and evaluation of physiological changes in patients to offer appropriate medication and diagnostics. According to WHO (World Health Organization) cardiovascular diseases cause most noncommunicable disease deaths, with nearly 17.9 million deaths per year, while cancers cause 9.3 million, chronic respiratory diseases cause 4.1 million deaths, and 2.0 million by diabetes. Thus, prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to support growth of this market in the coming future.

Rise in global old age population to fuel the market growth

The increase in geriatric population all over the world is driving the demand for patient-centric healthcare apps. As per the National Council of Aging, geriatric population is majorly impacted by various chronic diseases. Nearly 95% of this population suffer from at least one chronic disease, and more than 80% population suffer from two or more chronic diseases. As a result, the demand for patient-centric healthcare app is increasing globally, which in turn is likely to boost the market growth in the near future.

Market Opportunities:

Rise in adoption of patient-centric healthcare apps all over the world is creating major business opportunities in the global patient-centric healthcare app market. For instance, in May 2022, MyHealthcare and Sakra World Hospital in collaboration introduced a patient-centric digital health platform for delivering 360-degree patient care outcomes. This new platform is designed to help patients manage their needs of healthcare with ease. Such activities are creating lucrative opportunities in the global market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market, By Mode of Operation: Phone-based Web-based Hybrid Patient-centric Apps

Global Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market, By Application: Wellness Management Disease and Treatment Management Other Applications

Global Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market, By Geography: North America

U.S. Canada Europe

Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Company Profiles:

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

Pfizer Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MobileSmith Inc.

Merck KgaA

MFine Pvt Ltd.

Athenahealth Inc.

Oracle (Cerner Corporation)

ASSURECARE LLC (IPATIENT CARE)

Boston Scientific Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Baxter International Inc.



Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



