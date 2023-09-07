Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.59% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the electronic drug delivery systems market size is predicted to reach $14.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.59%.

The growth in the electronic drug delivery systems market is due to the rising prevalence of chronic disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest electronic drug delivery systems market share. Major players in the electronic drug delivery systems market include erresheimer AG, Amgen Inc., Medtronic PLC., Novo Nordisk A/S, Insulet Corporation, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC., Tandem Diabetes Care.

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Segments

• By Type: Electronic Infusion Pumps, Electronic Injection Pens, Electronic Auto-Injectors, Electronic Inhalers, Electronic Capsules, Other Types

• By Component: Sensors, Wireless Communicator And Antennas, Micro Pumps And Flow Regulators, Drug Reservoir, Microcontroller, Other Components

• By System Type: Battery-Powered Systems, Rechargeable Systems

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Application: Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global electronic drug delivery systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electronic drug delivery systems refer to a type of device or formulation that can enable a medical substance to reach a selective region without reaching non-target cells and tissues. Electronic drug delivery systems are used to deliver a constant and regulated dose of drugs through easy monitoring of doses.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

