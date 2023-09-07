Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacies Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.92% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Sterile Compounding Pharmacies Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Sterile Compounding Pharmacies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sterile compounding pharmacies market. As per TBRC’s sterile compounding pharmacies market forecast, the sterile compounding pharmacies market size is predicted to reach $6.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.92%.

The sterile compounding pharmacies market growth is due to increasing demand for personalized medicine. North America region is expected to hold the largest sterile compounding pharmacies market share. Major players in the market include B. Braun SE, PharMerica Corporation, Fagron Group BV, QuVa Pharma Inc., NewCo Pharma GmbH, Medisca, PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings Inc.

Trending Sterile Compounding Pharmacies Market Trend

The adoption of robotic automation is a key trend gaining popularity in the sterile compounding pharmacies market. Major companies operating in the sterile compounding pharmacies market are focused on robotic automation to strengthen their position in the market.

Sterile Compounding Pharmacies Market Segments

• By Product: Injectables, Nasal, Ocular, Otic

• By Therapeutic Area: Hormone Replacement Therapy, Pain Management, Dermatology, Oncology, Hematology, Dental, Other Therapeutic Areas

• By Route of Administrations: Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous

• By End-Users: Adults, Pediatrics, Geriatrics, Veterinary

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Sterile compounding pharmacies are specialized pharmacies that prepare customized medications in a sterile environment to offer tailored medication to individuals to their specific needs. This can be beneficial to people for several reasons such as patient intolerance to a particular commercial dose or an intolerance to a specific constituent. This compounding allows patients to get drugs with customized doses and formulations that eliminate non-essential and undesirable components.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The sterile compounding pharmacies market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

