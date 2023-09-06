Senate Resolution 152 Printer's Number 1062
PENNSYLVANIA, September 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1062
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
152
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, HUGHES, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, BOSCOLA,
FONTANA, BREWSTER AND COMITTA, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the
Pennsylvania State Employees' Retirement System.
WHEREAS, On June 27, 1923, Governor Gifford Pinchot signed
into law Act 331 (Public Law 858), creating the Pennsylvania
State Employees' Retirement System (SERS), with 1,822 members
contributing to the plan in its first year of operations; and
WHEREAS, SERS currently serves nearly 240,000 members,
including more than 96,000 employees who contributed to their
pension last year and nearly 136,000 retirees and beneficiaries
who received a benefit from the system in 2022; and
WHEREAS, SERS net assets crossed the $1 billion mark for the
first time as of December 31, 1973, peaking at $40.2 billion as
of December 31, 2021; and
WHEREAS, In 2022, SERS distributed approximately $3.9 billion
in annual pension funds to retirees, with nearly $3.5 billion
going directly to residents of this Commonwealth, thereby
providing ongoing support to the State's economy; and
WHEREAS, From a solely defined benefit plan at its inception,
