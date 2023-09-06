Senate Resolution 152 Printer's Number 1062

PENNSYLVANIA, September 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1062

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the

Pennsylvania State Employees' Retirement System.

WHEREAS, On June 27, 1923, Governor Gifford Pinchot signed

into law Act 331 (Public Law 858), creating the Pennsylvania

State Employees' Retirement System (SERS), with 1,822 members

contributing to the plan in its first year of operations; and

WHEREAS, SERS currently serves nearly 240,000 members,

including more than 96,000 employees who contributed to their

pension last year and nearly 136,000 retirees and beneficiaries

who received a benefit from the system in 2022; and

WHEREAS, SERS net assets crossed the $1 billion mark for the

first time as of December 31, 1973, peaking at $40.2 billion as

of December 31, 2021; and

WHEREAS, In 2022, SERS distributed approximately $3.9 billion

in annual pension funds to retirees, with nearly $3.5 billion

going directly to residents of this Commonwealth, thereby

providing ongoing support to the State's economy; and

WHEREAS, From a solely defined benefit plan at its inception,

