Senate Resolution 153 Printer's Number 1063
PENNSYLVANIA, September 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1063
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
153
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, LAUGHLIN, KEARNEY, ROTHMAN,
CAPPELLETTI, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, COMITTA AND
VOGEL, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing September 10, 2023, as "World Suicide Prevention
Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Suicidal behavior is a major public health concern;
and
WHEREAS, Cultures of silence and postsuicide stigmas still
exist both in the United States and in many societies worldwide;
and
WHEREAS, Around the globe, suicide ranks as a leading cause
of death and remains a major preventable cause of premature
death; and
WHEREAS, More than 700,000 people are estimated to die from
suicide each year, with one death from suicide occurring every
40 seconds; and
WHEREAS, In the United States, suicide is the 11th leading
cause of death; and
WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania, 1,885 people died from suicide in
2021; and
