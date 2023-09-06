Senate Bill 899 Printer's Number 1064
PENNSYLVANIA, September 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1064
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
899
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, HUTCHINSON,
YAW, ROTHMAN, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, DILLON, ARGALL, COMITTA
AND FLYNN, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
SEPTEMBER 6, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), entitled "An
act relating to the practice of professional nursing;
providing for the licensing of nurses and for the revocation
and suspension of such licenses, subject to appeal, and for
their reinstatement; providing for the renewal of such
licenses; regulating nursing in general; prescribing
penalties and repealing certain laws," further providing for
definitions and for scope of practice for certified
registered nurse anesthetists.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 2(1) and (17) and 8.9 of the act of May
22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known as The Professional Nursing
Law, are amended to read:
Section 2. Definitions.--When used in this act, the
following words and phrases shall have the following meanings
unless the context provides otherwise:
(1) The "Practice of Professional Nursing" means diagnosing
and treating human responses to actual or potential health
problems through such services as casefinding, health teaching,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20