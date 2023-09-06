Submit Release
Senate Bill 899 Printer's Number 1064

PENNSYLVANIA, September 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1064

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

899

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, HUTCHINSON,

YAW, ROTHMAN, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, DILLON, ARGALL, COMITTA

AND FLYNN, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

SEPTEMBER 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), entitled "An

act relating to the practice of professional nursing;

providing for the licensing of nurses and for the revocation

and suspension of such licenses, subject to appeal, and for

their reinstatement; providing for the renewal of such

licenses; regulating nursing in general; prescribing

penalties and repealing certain laws," further providing for

definitions and for scope of practice for certified

registered nurse anesthetists.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 2(1) and (17) and 8.9 of the act of May

22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known as The Professional Nursing

Law, are amended to read:

Section 2. Definitions.--When used in this act, the

following words and phrases shall have the following meanings

unless the context provides otherwise:

(1) The "Practice of Professional Nursing" means diagnosing

and treating human responses to actual or potential health

problems through such services as casefinding, health teaching,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

