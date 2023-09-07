Hosting Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians demonstrates Việt Nam’s responsibility: official

VIETNAM, September 7 -

HÀ NỘI — With the hosting of the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians (GCYP) in mid-September, Việt Nam continues to demonstrate its role and responsibility to the world community, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vũ Hải Hà has said.

Talking to the media, Hà said the conference will help promote the role of young parliamentarians and youths in addressing global challenges, as well as their contributions to the implementation of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development.

The GCYP, the only important multilateral foreign affairs activity hosted by the Vietnamese legislature this year, is a continuation of its previous proactive and positive activities to address global problems through the trend of digital transformation and innovation to make progress in meeting the goals set out in the current development stage of Vietnam as well as in the world, he stated.

With the theme "The role of young people in promoting the implementation of the sustainable development goals through digital transformation and innovation”, this conference’s discussions will focus on digital transformation, innovation, start-up, and cultural and human values in sustainable development.

These topics raised by the Vietnamese NA at this event have been highly appreciated by international friends, Hà said, adding that the goal is to promote contributions by young people to the UN Agenda and through current world development trends such as digital transformation and innovation.

He expressed his hope that ideas raised by young people this time will help boost socio-economic development in each country, and fulfil the UN sustainable development goals.

The ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians is scheduled to take place from September 14-18 in Hà Nội capital city.

As of August 28, 64 delegations registered for the event, with a total of 244 attendees, including 172 legislators and 72 assistants and others, according to Hà. — VNS