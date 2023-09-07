Submit Release
Vietnamese PM meets with US Vice President

VIETNAM, September 7 - JAKARTA – Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and US Vice President Kamala Harris have noted with pleasure the strong development steps of the Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership.

At their meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, both leaders expressed their delight to meet each other for the third time within two years.

PM Chính hailed the US Vice President’s contributions to the bilateral relationship, particularly her support for the COVID-19 vaccine supply to the Vietnamese people.

He expressed his hope to meet with Vice President Harris again in the coming time to concretise high-level agreements in order strengthen the Việt Nam-US ties intensively, effectively and practically.

Việt Nam is coordinating with the US to prepare for US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to the Southeast Asian nation, PM Chính said.

On this occasion, the PM congratulated the President, the Vice President and the people of the US on the positive outcomes in overcoming difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and obtaining solid socio-economic achievements over the past time.

For her part, Vice President Harris stressed the importance of President Biden’s State visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng, believing that it will mark a new milestone in the bilateral relations. VNS

