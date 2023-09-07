PHILIPPINES, September 7 - Press Release

September 7, 2023 Bong Go highlights significance of education in ensuring a brighter future during 50th Commencement Exercises of Cavite State University - CCAT Rosario Campus Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, underscored the significance of education as a gateway to a brighter future during the 50th Commencement Exercises of Cavite State University - CCAT Rosario Campus on Tuesday, September 5. The graduation ceremony was also attended by other officials, such as Rosario Vice Mayor Bamm Gonzales and General Trias Mayor Jonjon Ferrer, among others. "Sa mga graduates, sa mga estudyante, kahit anong course po ang inyong kinuha, ishi-share ko lang po sa inyo ang natutunan ko sa buhay. Isa lang ang sikreto diyan, mahalin n'yo po ang inyong kapwa Pilipino, hinding-hindi po kayo magkakamali. Malay n'yo po pagdating ng panahon kayo rin po ang mamumuno sa bayan o magiging senador ng bansa. Totoo iyan. Kaya unahin ninyo ang interes ng kapwa natin Pilipino," Go said in his speech. "Ako po hindi ko po akalain na magiging senador po ako. At nagpapasalamat ako sa inyo, sa Panginoon na dinala po niya ako rito. Kaya naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he continued. Go emphasized how education can open doors to countless opportunities as he commended the graduates for their dedication and perseverance, recognizing their hard work throughout their academic journey. He reminded them that their graduation marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with possibilities and challenges. "Ngayong araw, tayo'y nagkakaisa upang parangalan hindi lamang ang pagwawakas ng academic journey kundi ang pagsilang ng isang bagong yugto sa buhay ng 680 estudyante ng inyong unibersidad," highlighted Go. "Half a century ago, this campus was founded with a dream to cultivate abilities and expertise in the realms of Industrial Technology, Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Hotel and Restaurant Management, and Education. Now, that dream persists, and I am both honored and humbled to be part of this milestone commencement ceremony," he continued. The senator also expressed his gratitude to the school officials, including University President Dr. Hernando Robles, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Ma. Agnes Nuestro, Vice President for Research and Extension Dr. Mary Jane Tepora, Vice President for Business and Resource Generation Ms. Lolita Herrera, and Campus Administrator Dr. Lauro Pascua, among others. "To the committed University Administrative Council, our distinguished campus leaders, honored deans, and the lively academic community that envelops us, I offer my sincere thanks for your unwavering dedication to excellence," Go highlighted. "To the parents and guardians, your affection and encouragement have been the pillars of these graduates' achievements. Your faith in them has ignited their resolve, and today, we revel in your victory as well," he added. In his speech, Go took the opportunity to discuss his legislative efforts aimed at fortifying the education sector. He expressed his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of Filipinos through various initiatives. SBN 1359 or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act," was co-authored and co-sponsored by Go and received approval on the third and final reading in March. This proposed legislation aims to put an end to the practice of denying students access to examinations or other educational assessments due to unpaid tuition or school fees. The bill ensures that no student's education is compromised due to financial constraints. In a bid to enhance access to tertiary education, Go co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 1360. This bill seeks to expand the coverage of the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) by amending Republic Act No. 10931, known as the Universal Access To Quality Tertiary Education Act. By broadening the reach of TES, Go expressed his confidence that more underprivileged students will have the opportunity to pursue higher education. In times of disasters and emergencies, students facing financial hardships often find it challenging to repay loans. To address this concern, Go introduced SBN 1864, known as the "Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act." This proposed measure offers relief to students who have taken out loans but are unable to meet their repayment obligations due to unforeseen circumstances. It underscores the importance of compassion and support during trying times. Go also earlier authored and co-sponsored RA 11470, establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020 as part of his vision to ensure promising young athletes can further hone their talents while getting a quality education. NAS is a government-run academy aimed at developing the country's future athletes by offering quality secondary education with a special curriculum on sports for gifted young Filipinos who want to enhance their physical and mental capabilities in sports. "To the graduates, remember that your education is not merely a ladder for personal success; it is a potent tool for uplifting our community and the broader society. Wield it with wisdom, and never lose sight of the values and principles that have been so lovingly instilled in you," Go said. "As I draw to a close, I leave you with a philosophy that has steered me throughout my existence: 'Ang edukasyon ay hindi lamang isang karapatan, kundi isang tungkulin na may kalakip na responsibilidad.' Mabuhay ang Cavite State University - CCAT Rosario Campus! Mabuhay ang mga bagong graduates," the senator concluded. Go also provided tokens to students who graduated with honors. He encouraged them to use their education to serve their community and the country.