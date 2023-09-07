AI In Sports Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

AI In Sports Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “AI In Sports Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the AI in sports market size is predicted to reach $5.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 29.7%.

The growth in the AI in sports market is due to the increasing demand for wearable devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest AI in sports market share. Major players in the AI in sports market include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sportradar AG, Amazon Inc., Microsoft Corporation.

AI In Sports Market Segments

• By Solution: Software, Hardware

• By Game Type: Football, Cricket, Tennis, Basketball

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Data Analytics, Other Technologies

• By Application: Game Planning, Game Strategies, Performance Improvement, Injury Prevention Sports Recruitment, Others Applications

• By Geography: The global AI in sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in sports refers to the process of using artificial intelligence techniques, such as machine learning and computer vision, to improve various aspects of sports performance, training, and fan engagement. It involves the use of algorithms to analyze and process data from various sources, including sensors, video footage, and other sources of information, to provide insights and recommendations to athletes, coaches, and fans.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. AI In Sports Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI In Sports Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

