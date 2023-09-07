Global Syringes Market Driven by Demand for injectable drugs | Registering a CAGR of 9.6 % from 2023 to 2027.

Syringes Marke 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Syringes Market was pegged at $15.34 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $32.39 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Rise in incidence of needle stick injuries, increase in awareness about smart syringes.

Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Attributed to increase in demand for disposable syringes and rise in demand for injectable drugs.

Covid-19 scenario:

The market has witnessed disruptions in the manufacturing of syringes during the covid-19 outbreak, which in turn resulted in the shortage of syringe supply globally.

However, the demand for syringes is anticipated to skyrocket post covid. Also, with the regulations eased off the global syringes market is expected to recover soon.

Market Segmentation:

Allied Market Research Reports has analyzed global Syringes Market from six perspectives: Component, Technology, Functionality, Application, End User, and Region.

Type of Syringe:

Disposable Syringes: These are single-use syringes typically made of plastic and are discarded after a single use to prevent contamination and the spread of infections. They are widely used in healthcare settings and for vaccinations.

Reusable Syringes: These syringes can be sterilized and used multiple times, making them more cost-effective in the long run. They are commonly used in research laboratories and some medical settings.

Material Type:

Plastic Syringes: Most disposable syringes are made of plastic, which is lightweight, easy to handle, and prevents needlestick injuries.

Glass Syringes: These are primarily used in specific applications like laboratory work, and they offer advantages in terms of chemical resistance and precision.

Application:

Medical Syringes: Used in healthcare settings for administering medications, vaccines, and other medical procedures.

Non-Medical Syringes: Used in various industries, including food processing, industrial, and laboratory settings.

End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics: Healthcare facilities are the primary end-users of medical syringes, using them for various medical procedures.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: These companies may use syringes for drug development, manufacturing, and research.

Laboratories and Research Institutions: Syringes are essential tools in scientific research, especially in fields like chemistry and biology.

Home Healthcare: Some patients may use syringes at home for self-administration of medications or insulin.

Geography:

North America: The syringes market in North America is influenced by factors such as the aging population, healthcare infrastructure, and regulatory environment.

Europe: European countries have a significant market for syringes, driven by healthcare systems and pharmaceutical industries.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing growth in the syringes market due to rising healthcare awareness, population growth, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on geography, the global market is studied across numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the major market share in 2019, with more than two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health Inc

Gerresheimer AG

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Nipro Corporation (Nipro Medical Corporation)

Retractable Technologies, Inc

Smith’s Group Plc

Terumo Corporation (Terumo Medical Corporation)

