Pacific Tourism Organisation and Auckland University of Technology complete Data Transfer Agreement.

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) and Auckland University of Technology (AUT) have completed the required Data Transfer Agreement under the Pacific Tourism Data Initiative (PTDI). Taking effect from October 1st, 2023, the PTDI will be managed by the SPTO, based in Suva, Fiji.

Funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, PTDI is a research project which collects and reports on tourism information in 10 Pacific Island countries (Federated States of Micronesia (Yap), Timor Leste, Kiribati, Niue, Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Samoa). The PTDI information supports national and regional efforts to better understand tourism trends and the impacts on communities, businesses and visitors.

The PTDI includes an ongoing International Visitor Survey (IVS), as well as a Business Confidence Index (BCI) and a Community Attitudes Survey (CAS). Each of these research tools generates data that supports evidence-based decision-making by government tourism agencies, businesses and communities in the Pacific.