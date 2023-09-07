Pacific Tourism Organisation Launch Pacific Digital Stack to Bridge Software Gaps for Enhanced Marketing Capabilities

Following consultations with National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is well-positioned to launch its Pacific Digital Stack later this month. The Digital Stack is a software acquisition program that is informed by a comprehensive Digital Systems Review, which identified major categories of digital platforms relevant to SPTO and NTOs. The review also made specific recommendations on software acquisitions for each NTO and an implementation plan for procuring the software in a high-value, least-cost method. Looking ahead to project completion, a sustainability plan has also been developed to support software adoption through 2025 and beyond.

As part of the New Zealand government-funded Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project (Phase 2), this initiative is linked to the Capability and Connections pillar of SPTO’s Digital Strategy, which seeks to develop the region’s digital activities and programs.

Tourism Solomon Head of Sales and Marketing, Fiona Teama, welcomed the opportunities for growth provided by the Pacific Digital Stack.

“We are super excited to learn that we will be provided with some online tools that will fill some of the gaps that were identified through the survey conducted by SPTO”, she said.

In acknowledging the comprehensive review conducted for this initiative, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker, acknowledged the work undertaken by the project’s lead digital specialist Danny Cohanpour of Trove Tourism Development. He also emphasised the potential of the initiative to significantly enhance the digital capabilities of both SPTO and its member countries.