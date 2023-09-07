Pacific Tourism Organisation Continues Support for Professional Fellows Program for Young Economic Empowerment Leaders

Through an ongoing partnership with the East- West Center, the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is proud to continue its support of the Professional Development Program. The program presents a unique opportunity for young economic empowerment leaders from the Pacific Islands, through the programme and tailored work placements in the United States.

Themed, “Post-Pandemic Equitable and Sustainable Economic Recovery,” this program will run from 5th February to 8th March, 2024 and will also include educational and cultural activities.

“Professional development opportunities are so important for aspiring leaders in the Pacific, as it provides a pathway for gaining international experience, strengthening networks throughout the region through interactions with other participants and of course provides practical experience through the work placements”, said SPTO Chief Executive, Mr. Christopher Cocker.

“Over the years, many tourism professionals have benefitted immensely from the programmes offered by the East West Center and we hope to see many more applicants from the Pacific Tourism industry in the next cohort”, he added.

Applicants aged between 25-40 years, currently employed in roles relevant to economic empowerment, with English proficiency, are encouraged to apply here. Additional information on this opportunity is available here.