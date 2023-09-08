The Bay Area welcomes Dr. Cindy Trimm as the Keynote Speaker at the Heart of God Transformational Leadership Conference.

Heart of God Transformational Leadership Conference for Women

Get Ready to Ignite, Inspire, and Elevate Your Purpose: Join Our All-Star Speaker Lineup at the Heart of God Transformational Leadership Conference!

ANTIOCH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, September 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to embark on an unforgettable and transformational journey. Dr. Cindy Trimm, the internationally acclaimed author, speaker, empowerment specialist, and transformative leader known worldwide for her profound teachings and insightful wisdom will lead attendees in unlocking their God-given potential to lead with purpose.With great excitement, hosts Ceola J. and Lorraine Lewis bring together women for an event that promises to uplift, inspire, and equip like never before. The Heart of God Transformational Leadership Conference marks ten years the ladies have hosted their annual women's conference and celebrates a milestone of community work. Mark calendars for Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 12 PM to 4 PM, to join the ladies at the picturesque Lone Tree Golf and Event Center in Antioch, CA.The Heart of God Transformational Leadership Conference will be a dynamic realm of empowerment, transformative thinking, and leadership cultivation. Here, women from all walks of life will support each other's growth and forge powerful connections that will become lifelong bonds.Our conference proudly welcomes special guests who are remarkable leaders: Bay Area legend Miranda Wilson as the Mistress of Ceremonies; known as the former voice of Sunday Morning Inspiration on KBLX, 102.9; the indomitable Rev. Wanda Johnson, mother of the late beloved Oscar Grant III, and founder of the Oscar Grant Foundation; a woman of great wisdom and a pathblazer for women in ministry, and the Co-founder of All Nations Apostleship Network of Ministries and the Co-Pastor of Liberty Church International; Bishop Diane Robinson, Spiritual Warfare Warrior and Pastor of True Free Love Ministries and an unwavering advocate for the unhoused and underserved; Apostle True Lafayette, and Mentor, Worship Leader, and Empowerment Speaker and the visionary of Women with Vision Soul Society, Pastor Stephanie Burrell Hammer, wife of the Bay Area icon M.C. Hammer, with special guest, Marquita Anthony, who will grace us with her anointed voice as she sings her hit song, Great Name.Secure a place at the Heart of God Transformational Leadership Conference today, as spaces are limited. Visit the official conference website at https://ceolaj.com/events to register. Don't miss this life-transforming opportunity to elevate leadership skills, ignite passions, and align your life with the heart of God.About Ceola J. and Lorraine Lewis:Ceola and Lorraine are tireless advocates for women and children, dedicated to empowering women and fostering thriving communities. For more information, please visit About Dr. Cindy Trimm:Seasoned with humor, compassion, revelatory insight, and personal candor, Dr. Trimm translates hard-hitting spiritual insights into everyday language that empowers individuals to activate purpose and maximize potential. For more information, please visit www.cindytrimmministries.org

The Heart of God Transformational Leadership Conference, with Dr. Cindy Trimm as the Keynote Speaker