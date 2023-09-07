MicroLED Display Market to Hit US$ 1.1 Billion by 2031, With a 26.4% CAGR | Transparency Market Research Inc.
Increase in demand for power-efficient and bright displays is expected to propel the global microLED display market value from 2022 to 2031.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global "MicroLED Display Market" offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, the global industrial reports are designed to provide key industry performance trends, demand drivers, trade, leading companies and future trends. The MicroLED Display Market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2031.
MicroLED displays use small, individual LEDs to create images. These displays are employed in various devices such as smartphones, televisions, and Virtual Reality (VR) headsets. MicroLED display panels provide various features including wide color gamut, low power consumption, excellent stability, high luminance, and long lifetime. They also offer wide view angles, high contrast, fast refresh rate, high dynamic range, transparency, seamless connection, and sensor integration capability.
MicroLEDs have the potential to create highly efficient and flexible displays that are on par with high-end OLED displays. MicroLED monitors achieve the same results as OLEDs due to the presence of self-illuminating pixels. Akin to OLEDs, microLED displays have their own light source that can be turned on and off as required. This improves contrast and eliminates backlight bleeding on surrounding pixels.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: Based on end-use industry, the global market has been divided into automotive, retail, consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace & defense, government, and others. The consumer electronics segment accounted for dominant market share in 2021. Rise in MicroLED display usage in different consumer electronic products, such as smartphones and tablets, bolstered the MicroLED industry growth. Usage of microLEDs in smartphones has helped provide higher resolutions compared to OLED technology. Increase in smartphone adoption across the world is likely to fuel demand for microLED display and expand market size.
𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥- 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬: In terms of product type, the global market has been trifurcated into micro display, small & medium size display, and large display. The small & medium size display segment is projected to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of different smart wearable products and micro projectors is anticipated to trigger the demand for microLEDs and drive market development.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
The global industry is fragmented, with several large-scale vendors controlling substantial market share. Prominent microLED display manufacturers are focused on the development and launch of new products to broaden their revenue streams. In September 2022, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled two new series of The Wall, its cutting-edge microLED displays, in the Southeast Asia and Oceania (SEAO) region.
AET Displays Limited, AUO Corporation, JBD, LG Electronics, Micledi, Plessey, PRP Optoelectronics Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. are key entities operating in the industry.
𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬
The report on the MicroLED Display market is prepared by employing well-validated research methodologies and approaches. The study authors have applied industry-validated tools for collection of data, including interviews, observations, surveys, questionnaire, and secondary research. The adoption of robust approaches for quantitative research measures makes the study offer holistic perspectives and unique.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:
Analysis by Product Type
• Micro Display
• Small and Medium Size Display
• Large Display
Analysis by Application
• Television
• Digital Signage
• Smartphone & Tablet
• Laptop & Monitor
• Smart Wearables
• Others (Optical Devices, AR Glasses, etc.)
Analysis by End-use Industry
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Retail
• Healthcare
• Government
• Aerospace & Defense
• Others (Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, etc.)
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
- What are some of the recent marketing warfare strategies that have impacted the development of the MicroLED Display market?
- How are some of the large-sized players allocating funds to strategic business units to stay ahead of rivals and peers?
- What are some of the expansion strategies by new entrants and top players?
- How do new entrants intend to use business strategies for generating customer value?
- What are some of the consumer-oriented strategies by pioneers and innovators?
- How do established players intend to enter into new markets and grow their market shares during the forecast period of 2022 – 2031?
