Smart Implantable Pumps Market Size to Surpass US$ 3.8 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by TMR
Rise in admission of coronavirus patients in intensive care units (ICU) increased the demand for these pumps during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemicWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Smart Implantable Pumps Market to 2031 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, Application and End User,” the Smart Implantable Pumps Market Size is projected to reach US$ 3.8 Bn million in 2031 from US$ 1.8 Bn in 2021. The market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022–2031. The shortage of awareness regarding pain management and high costs will likely hamper the market's growth in the coming years.
Small medical devices called smart implanted pumps are used to provide pharmaceuticals in a regular dose. When there is a chance of a drug interaction that could be harmful or when the pump's parameters have been adjusted outside of the recommended safety limits, smart pumps are supposed to alert the user. A reservoir that is installed subcutaneously and coupled to the intrathecal area of the implantable pump by a catheter makes up an implantable pump.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
Increasing Product Demand from Hospitals Augmenting Growth in Smart Implantable Pumps Market: Hospital end-use segment accounted for large share in overall market in 2021. Rising number of hospital visits because of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing preference for implantable infusion pumps over other products in hospitals, and increasing number of hospitals in leading economies globally emerged as key driving factors for the growth of the segment in 2021 and, in turn, contributed to growth in global market for smart implantable pumps.
Rising Demand for Perfusion Pumps Stimulating Growth in Overall Market: Perfusion pumps type segment held largest share in overall market in 2021. Increasing adoption of perfusion pumps, rising production of safe perfusion pumps, and emergence of new, technologically advanced infusion pumps are factors that played key roles in driving the growth in the segment and boosted the growth in global market for smart implantable pumps
Increasing Product Demand to Treat Cardiovascular Diseases Propelling Overall Market: Cardiovascular application segment accounted for largest share in global market in 2021. Key factors that contributed to the growth of the segment are increasing prevalence of different cardiovascular diseases, rising incidence of heart failure, and decreasing number of heart donors. These factors could positively impact future market analysis of smart implantable pumps
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬/𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• Abbott
• Baxter
• Cognos Therapeutics, Inc.
• Medtronic
• Flowonix Medical, Inc.
• Terumo Europe NV
• Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc.
• Fresenius Kabi (Ivenix)
• tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 & 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia, etc.)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, etc.)
• Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, etc.)
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬:
1. What is the market size of Smart Implantable Pumps market in the Global?
2. What are the factors that affect the growth in the Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market over the forecast period?
3. What is the competitive position in the Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market?
4. Which are the best product areas to be invested in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market?
5. What are the opportunities in the Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market?
6. What are the modes of entering the Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market?
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Type
• Perfusion Pumps
• Micro Pumps
Application
• Pain & Spasticity
• Cardiovascular
End-user
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centres
• Others
