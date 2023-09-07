Veterinary Imaging Market Size : A Pathway to a USD 2.65 Billion by 2026 | 6.3% CAGR

Veterinary Imaging Market

Veterinary Imaging Industry Garnered $1.62 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3%

The Veterinary Imaging Market involves the use of diagnostic imaging modalities such as X-rays, ultrasound, MRI, CT scans, and others to diagnose and treat diseases in animals. The market is driven by increasing pet ownership and healthcare spending, rising demand for pet insurance, and growing awareness about animal health among pet owners. The market is segmented by product type, animal type, end user, and geography.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Technological advancements in imaging systems, surge in pet ownership across the world, and increase in spending on animal health drive the growth of the global veterinary imaging market. However, lack of veterinary infrastructure facilities in underdeveloped countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on product, the instrument segment held nearly two-thirds of the total market share of the global veterinary imaging market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to technological advanced instruments, rise in animal healthcare spending in developing nations, surge in adoption of imaging systems, and ease in accessibility. On the other hand, the research also analyses the segments including reagents and others.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on animal type, the companion animals segment contributed to the largest market share in the global veterinary imaging market, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share in 2018, and is expected to continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of companion animals, rise in number of pet insurance purchases, and considerable increase in number of veterinary clinics and physicians. However, the large animals segment is expected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to increase in number of large animal veterinarians, surge in adoption of cattle, and increase in large animal health awareness and expenditure on their welfare.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on region, North America held the largest market share, accounting for nearly half of the global veterinary imaging market in 2019, and will maintain its lion's share during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of advanced veterinary imaging facilities and skilled veterinary professionals, availability of veterinary hospitals, and rise in demand for advanced imaging systems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to development in veterinary facility, improvement in animal health awareness, and increase in number of veterinary clinics & hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities

𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Esaote SpA

Fujifilm holdings corp. (Sonosite, Inc.)

General Electric (GE Healthcare)

IMV Technologies group (IMV imaging)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

MinXray, Inc.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the veterinary imaging market size along with the current veterinary imaging market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers veterinary imaging market analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global veterinary imaging market growth.

